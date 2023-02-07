ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bronx.com

Salvatore Rivera, 51, Arrested For The Murder Of Jeremiah Smith, 24

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 1431 hours, police responded to a 911 call of multiple people, shot in front of 621 E. Tremont Avenue, within the confines 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers discovered 4 individuals shot. Victim #1, a 24- year-old male, was shot in...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Bronx Residents Give The Gift Of Life

More than 20 Bronx residents donated much-needed blood in their community. Three organizations – Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corporation (NIDC), Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association, and Albanian American Open Hand Association joined hands to support the American Red Cross blood drive in the community on January 31, 2023. About 70 lives...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Poverty In The Bronx: A Deep-Rooted And Pervasive Problem

The Bronx is one of the five boroughs of New York City and is located in the northernmost part of the city. Despite its close proximity to Manhattan, the Bronx has faced significant economic challenges in recent decades, with poverty being a major issue affecting many of its residents. According...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Mesothelioma In New York City

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the mesothelium, the thin layer of tissue that lines the chest and abdominal cavities. It is caused by exposure to asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral that was once widely used in construction, insulation, and other industries. Asbestos fibers can become inhaled or ingested, leading to the development of mesothelioma years or even decades later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy