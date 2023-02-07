Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the mesothelium, the thin layer of tissue that lines the chest and abdominal cavities. It is caused by exposure to asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral that was once widely used in construction, insulation, and other industries. Asbestos fibers can become inhaled or ingested, leading to the development of mesothelioma years or even decades later.

