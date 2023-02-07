Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO