Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

The 2-4-7: Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama

Looking for a massive, resume-boosting victory, Auburn (17-7, 7-4 SEC) hosts what Bruce Pearl called the best team in the country, No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0 SEC) with College GameDay on campus. Here’s the 2-4-7 basketball preview, with two matchups two watch, four stats to know and seven quotes of note.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Everything Todd Golden said ahead of hosting Vanderbilt

Florida is looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Gators host Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Exactech Arena in the O'Connell Center. Vanderbilt most likely won't be an easy out, however, as the 'Dores are riding a wave of momentum following a buzzer-beating win over Tennessee.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Where Alabama's 2024 recruiting class stands

Alabama wrapped up its second highest ranked class of all-time last week, so now the spotlight is on the Crimson Tide's 2024 efforts. Here’s a breakdown of who’s committed in Bama’s 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 9 per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Julian Sayin,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Colin Castleton talks upcoming game against Vanderbilt

Here is everything Florida senior center Colin Castleton said ahead of the Gators' home game against Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday:. On returning to form defensively after a very poor outing against Alabama:. “We just got to stay with it. We got to be consistent, come to practice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)

Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama

Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE
