University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The 2-4-7: Auburn vs. No. 3 Alabama
Looking for a massive, resume-boosting victory, Auburn (17-7, 7-4 SEC) hosts what Bruce Pearl called the best team in the country, No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0 SEC) with College GameDay on campus. Here’s the 2-4-7 basketball preview, with two matchups two watch, four stats to know and seven quotes of note.
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of hosting Vanderbilt
Florida is looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Gators host Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Exactech Arena in the O'Connell Center. Vanderbilt most likely won't be an easy out, however, as the 'Dores are riding a wave of momentum following a buzzer-beating win over Tennessee.
Where Alabama's 2024 recruiting class stands
Alabama wrapped up its second highest ranked class of all-time last week, so now the spotlight is on the Crimson Tide's 2024 efforts. Here’s a breakdown of who’s committed in Bama’s 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 9 per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Julian Sayin,...
Brandon Miller, Bruce Pearl recall former 5-star's recruitment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Brandon Miller has lived up to the 5-star hype out of high school, maybe even exceeding it, as Alabama’s leading scorer and the nation’s top-scoring freshman. And ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road trip to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 11, Tigers head coach Bruce...
Colin Castleton talks upcoming game against Vanderbilt
Here is everything Florida senior center Colin Castleton said ahead of the Gators' home game against Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday:. On returning to form defensively after a very poor outing against Alabama:. “We just got to stay with it. We got to be consistent, come to practice...
2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)
Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Greg Byrne updates where things stand on new basketball arena
Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne can’t go to the grocery store without being asked about the new arena for basketball and gymnastics that was approved over one year ago. Financially, the proposed venue was initially set to cost $183 million, but due to the pandemic, construction costs have...
Alabama to host 5 NCAA championships in 2023, including March Madness
When: March 18-18 Where: Legacy Arena, 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203. 16 of the country’s best beach volleyball teams will battle it out on Alabama’s beaches in just a couple months. The event is open to the public and one you don’t want to miss out on.
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer
Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
Tigers send four players to college programs in Alabama
Chilton County High School held a signing day ceremony on Feb. 9 to recognize four of their football players taking the next step in their athletic and academic career. Safety Jakeveon Bolding, running back Rashard Childers, center Isaiah Davidson and kicker Paul Romero all signed their letters of intent in the CCHS auditorium in front of family, friends, and coaches.
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
