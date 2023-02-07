Read full article on original website
Related
Balancing Safety Stock to Maximize Cash Flow
In 2021, stockouts resulted in $82 billion in lost revenue for U.S. retailers in the CPG industry. For businesses across all industries, revenue loss from stockouts can also negatively impact customer relationships when they decide to shop elsewhere or never return. As businesses navigate fluctuations in consumer demand, volatile economic conditions, and supply chain disruptions, it’s important to consider safety stock as part of an inventory management strategy.
Frictionless Data Capture for High-Volume Scanning Workloads
Scandit introduced SparkScan, is a pre-built smartphone scanning interface designed for high performance barcode scanning. SparkScan is a part of the Scandit Smart Data Capture platform and fits on top of any smartphone application. This provides an intuitive user interface for simple, fast and ergonomic scanning in scan intensive workflows such as inventory management in retail or goods receiving in logistics.
Top 6 Transportation Management Trends in 2023
As 2022 ended with container imports returning to 2019 levels, ocean carrier rates declining precipitously and capacity across most modes opening up, the thought might be that 2023 won’t be as demanding a year for transportation organizations. Not so fast! Some of the challenges of the pandemic era aren’t going away. Higher costs are having all aspects of the business be scrutinized and customers are no longer willing to tolerate depressed service levels. The pressure will be on transportation organizations to deliver high levels of performance at lower costs and be more resilient— even in the face of continued resource shortages. In addition, 2023 rolled in with a new set of requirements to have companies become better stewards of the environment. Here are the six areas where transportation organizations will spend their time in 2023.
Record Disruption Causes Procurement Workforce to Demand for a Change
Supply chains have been impacted by inflation and this has increased pressure on procurement teams to keep their costs low. However, only 12% of procurement and sourcing teams have a plan to cut budgets. This shows how critical it is for procurement teams to minimize spending for technology and innovation in uncertain markets. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will also be crucial for procurement teams in 2023 as many organizations are operating with less manpower then in previous years.
Robotics Provider Introduces Modular Innovations for Automated Warehousing
Exotec introduced 3 new solutions for automated warehouses in their portfolio -- a new conveyor system, an improved picking solution, and new proprietary warehouse software. Businesses around the world are looking for unique and new ways to address industry needs post-pandemic. What this means is that companies are having to do more with less. Exotec's 3 solutions all integrate with their Skypod system. Giving people the ability to work easier through robotics.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Why Reliable Forecasting is a Must for Supply Chain Partners
At a time when margins are tight and economic volatility is relentless the ability to plan for the future is invaluable for suppliers and distributors. When supply chain partners are capable of rigorously tracking performance and using that data to make informed decisions about market opportunities, rebates and future trends. They will avoid costly mistakes, improve efficiency and gain a long-term competitive advantage.
Transportation Insights from SMC3 JumpStart Conference
The SMC3 JumpStart 2023 event kicked off with over 600 attendees. From LTL insights to a look into the global economic challenges plaguing the supply chain industry, the conference covered an array of topics in transportation and lent many predictions for 2023 and beyond. Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo, started...
Manufacturers Not 100% Confident in Suppliers Sustainability Goals
Assent recently surveyed global complex manufacturers on ESG efforts across the supply chain and their study found that 76% of manufacturers are at the planning stages of supply chain ESG maturity and 69% plan to increase their supply chain ESG and sustainability investments in 2023. This study highlights that ESG, sustainability management and supply chain climate impacts are important for manufacturers. Results of this research showed that 55% of complex manufacturers cited climate impact as a current supply chain ESG priority at their organization. Yet only 31% are confident in the quality and accuracy of their data. This means that better data collection and supplier engagement will be top priorities for 2023. Especially as ESG impacts are under increased regulatory scrutiny.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
Welcome to the Future: Intelligent Automation Software Bots Revealed
Datamatics a global Intelligent Automation products, Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company said that it will unveil 12 Intelligent Automation software bots for supply chain & logistics operations and finance processes. One of the biggest issues for supply chain operations is productivity while maintaining high efficiency. In order to accomplish this companies have to automate where they can. Robotics Process Automation and Intelligent Document Processing are some of the popular ways companies automate their business processes. Datamatics has developed intelligent automation bots that are customizable to suit supply chain companies growing needs.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supplier Diversity Benchmarking Report Highlights Ways to Improve Supplier Diversity
Companies on average spend 3.6% with certified diverse suppliers—with a best-in-class average of 9.1%—and 7.5% with small and diverse suppliers, which highlights the importance of looking at consistent data, according to a supplier.io survey. Meanwhile, 80% of companies spend less than 5% with diverse suppliers, and the Top 10 diverse suppliers receive 17% of all diverse spend.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
L.I.N.K.| Continuous Improvement in the Supply Chain
Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to improve the supply chain through tech, innovation and management during an uncertain time. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
X5 Solution For Sustainable Packaging
Packsize announced the launch of its new X5 solution which is a fully-automated erected box system available for the e-commerce industry. The X5 solution creates ready-to-pack and right-sized erected boxes at faster speeds and was tested first by Crutchfield which is an electronics retailer. This solution reduces packaging waste that is caused by boxes being too oversized for a product. It also doesn't need filler like plastic air pillows for example and reduces shipping emissions. We have all received a package and thought that the box was too big for what was inside or that it didn't need so much filler.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Cost of Shipping is No. 1 Challenge for E-Commerce Merchants Today
This year's market concerns have shifted from supply chain disruptions and delivery delays to changing consumer spending habits thanks to rising inflation and a looming recession. But while 2023 might not be another year of e-commerce growth, it will provide merchants the chance to build more resilient businesses, find creative ways to acquire more customers and turn first-time buyers into lifelong brand advocates, according to a new Shippo report.
Asset Visibility is Necessary for Minimal Supply Chain Risks
Supply chains are incredibly complex, with the interconnected networks of partner companies sourcing materials and moving them to production. Since they involve so many steps, workers and companies there's potential for something to go wrong at some point. Security is even more challenging due to the increasing number of network devices as companies seek to improve their business, manufacturing and supply chain operations. This device boom means more supply chain manipulation opportunities. Interruptions can occur at any point in the supply chain, opening the doors to security risks. Organizations cannot identify that something went wrong let alone when, where and how a compromise occurred.
Record Set in 2022 for Most Industrial Leases
In 2022, a record was set for 1 million sq. ft. industrial leases. Over 63 leases were signed in 2022 and the average size of the place leased went up from 2021. In 2021 the average size was 1.05 million sq. ft. Even though an economic slowdown is incoming, people are still leasing mega big box facilities. This phenomenon is not likely to change, and leasing will remain the same this year as many occupants shore up their e-commerce and inventory protection capabilities. There is also likely to be a higher demand for mega distribution centers in 2023.
What Supply Chain Leaders are Most Concerned About in 2023
Global supply chains have adjusted to the new normal of chaos in their everyday life. A majority of supply chain leaders are anticipating that things will only get worse in 2023. Since in 2022, 4 in 5 organizations experienced one significant supply chain disruption. 50% experienced 3 or more. With this in mind, the supply chain industry and it's consumers should prepare for what could potentially be coming. Essential items will most likely be impacted by disruptions this year which means increased costs for supply chain leaders. Supply chain leaders are also concerned about a lack of reliable transportation, continued shortages of critical goods, uncertainty in customer demand and cost of implementing new supply chain designs.
Data Use and Measurements to Optimize Warehouse Performance
As the dust settles on the 2022 peak season and the new year begins it’s time to evaluate the performance of fulfillment operations. Almost every brand or third-party logistics (3PL) provider needs to improve efficiency, increase savings, and better serve customers. With the right data and key performance indicators (KPIs) you can measure the performance of business and the impact on profit margin.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Use of Machine Learning for Demand Forecasting in a Volatile Market
Demand forecasting has become more complex in today's volatile buyer’s market. As it is, this process is sensitive to external factors and exogenous variables. In the past, organizations relied on gut instincts and guesstimates to make decisions—but as sales behaviors and product life cycles continue to change, this approach has proven ineffective.
AxleHire, SEKO Logistics to Try New Last-Mile Delivery Model
AxleHire today announced a new agreement to provide their last-mile delivery service to cross-border ecommerce company SEKO Logistics. SEKO Logistics can now use AxleHire's technology to provide offshore ecommerce businesses with next-day shipping once an order enters the U.S. Last-mile delivery technology can help make the last-mile of deliveries more accurate. Reducing mistakes like broken products and making sure the product actually is delivered to the consumer within one day. SEKO is the first company to use AxleHire's new delivery model.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Fort Atkinson, WI
31
Followers
153
Post
657
Views
ABOUT
For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.https://www.sdcexec.com/
Comments / 0