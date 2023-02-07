ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NC

Woman found dead 20 miles away from her burned car, North Carolina cops say

By Madeleine List
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Deputies discovered a woman dead at a trailer park the morning after her car was found burning by the side of a road about 20 miles away, according to a press release from a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

Authorities found the car in flames in Andrews on the evening of Feb. 4, the release from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators “secured” the scene so that they could investigate further the next morning. Authorities did not say if anyone was in the car at the time.

Just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, deputies responded to a trailer park about 20 miles north in Robbinsville to investigate a report of a woman found dead, the release says. The woman was identified as Carly Walls, 27. Detectives determined that she was the owner of the car found burning the previous night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 8, the release says.

Deputies did not provide any further information about the car or Walls.

“Please remember we are at the very beginning of this investigation and are following various leads,” the release says. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 828-479-3352.

Robbinsville is about 330 miles west of Raleigh.

An obituary for Walls could not be found online.

Dad dies trying to rescue family’s 10 dogs from house fire, Mississippi officials say

Painter seriously burned when lift touches power lines and catches fire, SC cops say

Man arrested after construction worker found dead in newly built home, Texas cops say

