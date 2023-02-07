ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

Port Hueneme lays out months-long process to replace city manager

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

With Port Hueneme City Manager Brad “Brick” Conners’ contract set to expire in about a week, the council laid out its plan to find his replacement Monday.

The city will take applications starting around Feb. 16. After the application period closes about a month later, there will be two rounds of interviews. Along the way, the city will also host community meetings.

Nick Jones, the city’s human resources manager leading the search, said he expects the position to be filled by the end of May.

During a closed session in October, the City Council opted to let Conners' contract expire on Feb. 16 in a 4-1 vote.

On Tuesday, City Attorney Kevin Spaulding declined to comment on who will serve as interim city manager. He also declined to explain why the council didn't renew Conners’ contract.

The City Council met behind closed doors prior to Monday’s regular council meeting to appoint an interim city manager but didn't make an appointment.

Conners was hired in February 2020 with a starting salary of $187,200, which has since increased to $253,760.

Prior to joining the city, Conners spent decades in the military and has more than 4,500 flight hours and nearly 1,000 carrier landings as a Navy strike fighter. He was also the commanding officer at Naval Base Ventura County.

“He was hired here to take on a huge job, to turn around a failing ship, and he did that,” Councilwoman Laura Hernandez said Monday. “He made progress, and I just hope the next city manager that comes on continues with his good work.”

The person who gets the job will serve as Port Hueneme's top executive. He or she will hire department heads and conduct the city's day-to-day business, among other duties. The city manager reports directly to the City Council.

Wendi Brown, of Wendi Brown Consulting Professionals Inc., said Monday the council has already indicated they want someone who is adaptive, creative, innovative and communicative with a financial background.

The consulting firm was contracted by the city for $5,900 to assist with the hiring process.

After the initial recruitment period ends, the council will hold a closed-door session on March 30 to create a shortlist of candidates to interview. Brown said the city will likely narrow down the list of prospects from about 14 to seven.

On April 13, the first round of interviews will begin. While it hasn't been determined who will sit on the interview panel, Brown recommended a city manager from a neighboring city and three to four department heads be included.

Brown said three or four candidates will likely move on to the final round of interviews slated for April 24. At that time, council members will meet candidates in person and make their decision.

Jones, the HR manager, said after the council makes an offer, it could take another four to six weeks before the new city manager steps into the role.

As part of the search for Conners’ replacement, the city plans to schedule meetings and take surveys involving both residents and city staff to gather input.

"We're going above and beyond the normal recruiting process," Jones said.

This story may be updated.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme lays out months-long process to replace city manager

VC Star | Ventura County Star

