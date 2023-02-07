Read full article on original website
Beat the Stigma: Local figure skater shares journey through addiction recovery
SYLVANIA, Ohio — "I fell in love with it. It was my passion. I wanted to do it forever." The "it" for Nicole Horoszewski is ice skating. But a horrific car crash in 2020 meant Horoszewski couldn't even lace up her skates, never mind glide across the ice. "I...
'Rolling incidence of students throwing up': Norovirus outbreak forces Livonia school to cancel classes
A Metro Detroit school was forced to cancel classes for the rest of the week after numerous students and staff fell ill with a highly contagious stomach virus.
'You have to grow a thick skin': The vital role school counselors play in students' lives
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students face all kinds of problems in school, not just those on math tests. For school counselors, helping students deal with difficult situations ranging from anxiety to grief to depression is the backbone of the occupation. Jaime Brown, a school counselor at McTigue Elementary School, has...
High demand, low supply cause pricey airfare, experts say
SYLVANIA, Ohio — If you're still hoping to book a flight for spring break, prepare for high airfare. Christianne Box, a travel advisor with Central Travel's Sylvania branch, said those who haven't begun spring break travel planning will "be in for quite a surprise" as domestic and international travel prices have nearly doubled from what was normal in years past.
University of Toledo hopes to improve healthcare operation efficiency with umbrella committee
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo plans to bring multiple university healthcare entities under one roof with a new committee -- UToledo Health. Beginning Feb. 28, it will provide oversight for healthcare operations, which accounts for half of UT's revenue, and clinical activity in hopes to increase efficiency for health, research and education, UT President Gregory Postel.
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
Heart health month isn't just for humans anymore
TOLEDO, Ohio — Most of us are familiar with the notion that February is heart health for humans. But did you know it's also a good time to pay special attention to the heart health of man's best friend?. Dog owners can help their companions live longer, healthier lives...
'These babies are dying': Toledo mother and son share fears about city's youth violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the second week of February continues, teen deaths make up more than half of Toledo's homicides in 2023. There have been five juvenile homicides since Dec. 5, 2022. That doesn't include the three teens who have been shot and hospitalized in the last week. Jeremiah...
Five Points business owner weighs in on changes to neighborhood: 'It's been a decline'
Cindy Campbell owns Ida's Catering in Toledo's Five Points neighborhood. In the 40 years since she opened the business with her mother, she's seen a lot of change.
Adrian College stopping meal plans for students with outstanding balances: Professors and peers stocking campus pantry
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Adrian College leaders sent out emails just last week, warning students with overdue balances to pay their bills, or their meal plan will get cut off. “Right now, I don’t even have really money to pay for groceries let alone pay for the money that they...
Brothers take on Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge and each other
TOLEDO, Ohio — It is always helpful to have a workout partner to keep you motivated when you are trying to lose a few pounds. One local family has thrown some good clean sibling rivalry into this year's Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge. “I’m Matt, and I challenged my...
'It's all about the food': Chips, dips, beers and everything in between flying off shelves ahead of Super Bowl
OREGON, Ohio — Bustling shopping carts suggest a busy day at the store, but Oregon Meijer General Manager John Kowalski said Friday it's just the calm before the Super Bowl storm. "We'll be pretty busy all through the night tomorrow, but especially Sunday," Kowalski said. "Sunday is gonna be...
Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge competitors take on a bouncy workout at Urban Air
TOLEDO, Ohio — Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge participants are halfway through this year's event and met up Saturday, Feb. 4, for a fun challenge at Urban Air in south Toledo. Host Kelly Heidbreder had the group of more than 60 people bouncing their way through a fun challenge...
Parents’ rights shouldn’t include lessons on extremism
Ironically, many parents’ rights advocates, including many home schoolers, do the very thing they claim to oppose.
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
Hopeful canines and felines looking for love at Toledo Animal Rescue
Boxer mix Rico and his twin brother Zeus were abandoned at a truck stop and are looking to move on by becoming lapdogs in high-energy homes. More volunteers and foster applicants are always needed, especially with kitten season on the horizon. Browse adoptable pets or sign up to join the...
Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers
After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
