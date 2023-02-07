ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

High demand, low supply cause pricey airfare, experts say

SYLVANIA, Ohio — If you're still hoping to book a flight for spring break, prepare for high airfare. Christianne Box, a travel advisor with Central Travel's Sylvania branch, said those who haven't begun spring break travel planning will "be in for quite a surprise" as domestic and international travel prices have nearly doubled from what was normal in years past.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

University of Toledo hopes to improve healthcare operation efficiency with umbrella committee

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo plans to bring multiple university healthcare entities under one roof with a new committee -- UToledo Health. Beginning Feb. 28, it will provide oversight for healthcare operations, which accounts for half of UT's revenue, and clinical activity in hopes to increase efficiency for health, research and education, UT President Gregory Postel.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Heart health month isn't just for humans anymore

TOLEDO, Ohio — Most of us are familiar with the notion that February is heart health for humans. But did you know it's also a good time to pay special attention to the heart health of man's best friend?. Dog owners can help their companions live longer, healthier lives...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart

BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Hopeful canines and felines looking for love at Toledo Animal Rescue

Boxer mix Rico and his twin brother Zeus were abandoned at a truck stop and are looking to move on by becoming lapdogs in high-energy homes. More volunteers and foster applicants are always needed, especially with kitten season on the horizon. Browse adoptable pets or sign up to join the...
TOLEDO, OH
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Emergency repairs underway to reopen I-75 after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge near Toledo

Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation: BOWLING GREEN - Emergency repair work is underway after an oversized semi struck the Lime City Road bridge over I-75 early this morning. Due to significant damage to the bridge, the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until further notice, with the goal to get them reopened by midnight.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

