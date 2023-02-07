Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7:30 p.m.
mltnews.com
Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work
American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do. Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and...
mltnews.com
UP North Players present Amazing Duos at Black Box Theatre Saturday
Join UP North Players at the Edmonds College Black Box Theatre every Saturday in February for Amazing Duos — a competition of skill, wit and character. Seven teams race for your votes to become the Amazing Duo in this fully improvised competition show based on your favorite elimination TV shows. Each week, a team will be eliminated after they compete for the best laughs, the strongest stories and — most importantly — audience votes.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Preschool students hold food donation drive
Students at Evergreen Academy Montessori Preschool in Mountlake Terrace recently held a donation drive for Concern for Neighbors Food Bank to provide food and other essential items to local families in need. Students and their families donated more than 700 pounds of nonperishable food and essentials items, including paper towels and diapers. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of giving back to their community.
mltnews.com
Pavement grinding on northbound I-5 in Everett will require overnight lane closures starting Feb. 13
Contractor crews return to Everett on Monday night, Feb. 13, for pavement grinding over three weeks to smooth out the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 from Lowell Road to the Snohomish River Bridge. Crews will work nightly from Monday, Feb. 13, through Thursday, Feb. 16; Tuesday, Feb. 21...
mltnews.com
City of MLT seeks applicants to draft pro/con statements on fire annexation
The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for individuals interested in serving on the voter’s pamphlet pro and con committees for a proposed ballot measure to annex into South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The Mountlake Terrace City Council is considering placing the proposal on...
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent
Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
mltnews.com
City council approves undergrounding utility amendments, hears RFA annexation update
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Feb. 6, business meeting voted to approve the city’s undergrounding utilities ordinance as well as a request for annexation by the property owners of 4713 240th St. S.W. A public hearing was held Monday night for the undergrounding ordinance and Associate...
