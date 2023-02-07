Read full article on original website
Queen Mia
1d ago
Why is everyone talking about his wife? She was with him from the start, the very beginning. Why would he dump her for a groupie?
3
Mary Manning
1d ago
Why does anyone care about the looks of his wife. He loves her, jealous people. SMH. I think these ugly comments come from unloved people.
2
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Let's talk about Patrick Mahomes:Fabian M. CarterKansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's Son With Julian Edelman Is Going Viral
While Tom Brady enjoys retirement after a top-tier career, his son, Jack Brady, enjoys life at the top, literally. Tom Brady, his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Jack Brady got creative while spending time together recently. Tom Brady captured a photo of Edelman and Jack ...
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But Two OBs to Super Bowl
Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom
Travis Kelce jokes about his belief that starting a family will help get mom Donna Kelce back on his side Ahead of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Super Bowl faceoff, the brothers sat down with their mom to talk about family life. On the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, the brothers share a lot of laughs with mom Donna Kelce as they talk about the big game. The brothers teased their mom throughout the chat, trying to get her to admit which of her two sons she was rooting...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Look: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Colin Kaepernick
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is receiving a ton of praise this week for his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative. Kaepernick is devoting time, money and care to fact-checking police killings by offering secondary autopsies to families who lost a loved one in police-related ...
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday Sterling Skye is traveling in style! The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday. Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're...
