Advanced Identity Tools Speed Crypto Account Access and Build Revenue
Streamlined digital account opening is a must-have for all financial institutions (FIs). A critical step in that process is the login experience, for which customers increasingly require speed and security. The need for a seamless experience is crucial, as incorrect password attempts cause consumers to abandon their login sessions or even switch providers completely.
Finzly Launches API Giving Developers Access to FedNow Service
Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
Voxel and Booking.com Launch Invoice Collection Tool for Travel Industry
Voxel has partnered with Booking.com to deploy an invoice collection tool for the travel industry. TravelDailyNews reported Friday (Feb. 10) that the Spanish B2B payments firm and the travel website developed a tool to automate invoice collection to streamline reconciliation processes and ensure that invoices meet the legal requirements of value-added tax (VAT) recovery.
CFOs Seek New Levels of Efficacy in 2023 Systems Investments
With all the digital transformation that took place across various systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more firms are now filling in gaps or upgrading. They’re making new investments in areas like procurement, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and risk. In “Digital Payments Technology: Investing...
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Priority and IQ BackOffice Partner to Fully Automate Accounts Payable
Priority Technology Holdings and IQ BackOffice have partnered to fully automate accounts payable (AP) payments. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the companies said that Priority’s CPX automated payment solution had been integrated into IQ BackOffice’s Streamlinea financial process automation software. “By integrating CPX into our platform...
Binance Says Crypto ‘Learning Curve’ Is Preventing Audits
A full audit of cryptocurrency giant Binance could be a long time coming. That’s according to Leon Foong, head of the world’s largest crypto exchange’s Asia-Pacific operations. He told Bloomberg News that while the company wants to hire an auditor, big accountants are still getting a handle on the crypto sector.
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
Japan Becomes Mobile Wallet Adoption Leader Among 11 Countries, Attracts Native Apps
Digital engagement has become integrated in consumers’ everyday lives across the globe. One example: Mobile wallet use has been growing in-store, replacing some shoppers’ physical wallets, even in cash-heavier countries like Japan. The PYMNTS’ Q3 2022 ConnectedEconomy™ Index, “How the World Does Digital,” measured the digital activity of...
An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times
--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
