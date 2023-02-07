ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Barbara Rosa
3d ago

hey guys go rent commercial space..stop ruining family streets..we don't want any cults or religion houses. sue away..and stop trying not to pay the property taxes..you take take take..contribute to the community

PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrcr.com

Stony Point Seals 24th Annual Super Plunge Hits the Water Sunday

The Stony Point Seals 24th annual Super Plunge is being held Sunday. They’ll be raising money for two children with various health issues. Santiago Noguera was born with a rare unknown genetic condition, and he’s had multiple surgeries to help with his lungs, heart, brain and spine. Liam Fernandez has Pelizaeus Merzbacher disease, a rare, progressive, degenerative central nervous system disorder that affects coordination and intellectual function. Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco says it’s great to see the community come together to help local families in need…
STONY POINT, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 637 townhomes at former Ramapo golf course

A Ramapo golf course may trade hole-in-ones for homes for hundreds as a long-gestating housing proposal finally gets before the town. A developer filed plans for a 637-townhome project at 110 Pomona Road in Ramapo, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. That’s the site of the former Minisceongo Golf Course in Rockland County.
RAMAPO, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland County Sheriffs Office Offers Safe Haven for Internet Purchase Exchanges

The Rockland County Sheriffs Office has taken a major step towards ensuring the safety and security of individuals engaging in internet purchases. The office has created designated parking spots for individuals to meet up and exchange items they have purchased or sold online. These spots are located at 55 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY and are under 24/7 camera surveillance.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Westchester

Police are investigating after a carjacking suspect was tracked to in a part of Westchester County.The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, after the carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced a…
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY

