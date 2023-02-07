AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is searching for their 14-year-old daughter who suffers from epilepsy and has been missing since Wednesday. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the child has been listed as a runaway or missing. According to the family, Elena Hinson, 14, was...

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO