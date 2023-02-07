ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County supervisors vote to end COVID-19 emergency order on Feb. 28. Here's what to know

By Tom Kisken, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQTGZ_0kfg1lPf00

Ventura County’s emergency order for COVID-19 will end Feb. 28, nearly three years after it started, the Board of Supervisors said Tuesday.

Supervisors voted 4-1 to end an emergency order signed by County Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin on March 12, 2020, and ratified by the board five days later. The decision keeps the county in alignment with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement several months ago that the statewide emergency order would expire at the end of the month.

Supervisor Jeff Gorell proposed the move, noting legal guidelines support removing an emergency order at the earliest possible date conditions warrant. He pointed at a letter from Levin stating the threat to public health has diminished enough to make it "reasonable" to lift the order at the end of the month.

“If we lift these declarations today, it doesn’t mean COVID-19 has ended,” Gorell said, noting people who have symptoms or are exposed should still follow protocols and high-risk people should still be protected. He cited other counties across the state that have ended their orders.

“It’s time to terminate our local emergency proclamation and our local health emergency declaration,” Gorell said.

The statewide emergency order delivered the authority for vaccine mandates and stay-at-home orders, also allowing California to enter into more than $11 billion of contracts with test facilities and others. The county order mirrored many of the state’s provisions.

Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions have long been removed, but the local order facilitates about $830,000 in monthly reimbursement to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency programs, including a Project Roomkey that utilizes motels to provide shelter for more than 250 homeless people.

Supervisor Vianey Lopez provided the sole vote against the Feb. 28 expiration, suggesting the county keep the order in place until May 11 when President Joe Biden has said the U.S. emergency order will expire. She worried an earlier end could jeopardize FEMA funding in the county and potentially take away emergency shelter.

"There’s a question of the number of people who could potentially be placed out on the street,” she said.

County Executive Officer Sevet Johnson said it’s not clear if FEMA will continue to provide reimbursement in regions where emergency orders are expiring before the federal target in May but said such funding usually continues for 60 days.

“After that, it’s purely up to the discretion of FEMA,” she said.

Project Roomkey will continue but the scope of the program would likely have to be modified when FEMA reimbursement ends, Johnson said.

Gorell expressed confidence FEMA will continue as long as the federal declaration is in place, citing conversations with a leader in San Luis Obispo County where emergency orders ended last year.

Read more: Short-handed, long-serving fair board unlikely to gain new members, history suggests

It's possible the end of the federal declaration could have ramifications on vaccinations, said Ventura County Health Care Agency Director Barry Zimmerman. Vaccines provided for free by the federal government may shift at some point to people’s insurance policies.

National experts have also said access to testing and medications could also depend on insurance when the federal emergency ends.

Transmission levels and the rate at which people test positive for the virus have fallen in Ventura County after rising during the holidays. Community levels are in the lowest of three risk tiers, according to a weekly assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a Jan. 31 letter to Johnson, Levin cited declines in hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths.

“I have determined that the imminent and proximate threat to the public's health has diminished sufficiently that it is reasonable to lift our declaration of local health emergency as early as Feb. 28,” he said by phone, later encouraging people to take safety measures.

"We still need to get vaccinated. In many indoor settings, it's still wise to wear a good quality mask," Levin said.

Johnson told the board that staff will present an after-action report reviewing and assessing the measures taken by the county during the pandemic. Supervisor Janice Parvin said the report is needed.

“It’s time for us to really start looking at mental health related to this pandemic,” she said. “I’d like us to move into that as a next step.”

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe here .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County supervisors vote to end COVID-19 emergency order on Feb. 28. Here's what to know

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily case numbers released by the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County and agricultural groups reach settlement in dispute about key planning document

Ventura County has reached a settlement in connection with a major lawsuit involving its new general plan. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors approved what’s known as the 2040 County General Plan. It serves as a guideline to manage future growth in the county. But, more than a half dozen lawsuits were filed seeking to block certain elements of the plan.
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
southpasadena.net

USDA Licensed Retailers in LA County may Accept SNAP Benefits for Hot Foods through 2/20

Effective immediately, retailers licensed by USDA and located in the following California counties may accept SNAP benefits in exchange for HOT foods and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Ventura and Yolo.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City untags first home in slope failure, 5 remain

After concerns about a slope failure left six homes yellow-tagged Sunday, a Santa Clarita building inspector noted the first one was untagged by about 9 a.m. Tuesday, as the city worked with Tri Pointe Homes to review the builder’s remediation plans. Santa Clarita Building Official John Caprarelli said he’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade

For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Santa Clarita landslide triggers evacuations of at least 5 homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A sliding hillside has prompted the evacuation of at least five homes in the Skyline Ranch neighborhood in Santa Clarita Monday. The landslide happened Sunday around 2 p.m. and has affected at least five homes on Plume Way, but authorities said at this time the slide appears to have affected only the backyards of the new, mostly single-family homes.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Report of rumble at Ross prompts law enforcement response

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported no crime was committed at a Ross in Stevenson Ranch, where deputies received reports of a possible fight. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, deputies received a call for service regarding four customers yelling at each other and possibly fighting on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
scvnews.com

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system. Inspired by prescription medication commercials and advertisements, this eye-catching campaign stops thefts cold by...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Announce Local Drug Trafficking Organization has been Dismantled - Six Oxnard Residents Arrested

February 8, 2023 - Six Oxnard residents who were involved in the importation and distribution of at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, including illicit M-30 pills, in Ventura County were arrested during the months of November and December 2022. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office worked in close collaboration with the Oxnard Police Department Narcotics Unit during this case to ensure these dangerous drugs were not distributed throughout the county.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy