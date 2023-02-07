ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

KATU.com

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
KATU.com

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington

REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
ISSAQUAH, WA

