Richmond, VA

Traffic stop near VCU turns violent: 'He's trying to grab my gun'

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police released a video of a violent incident between a driver and a VCU Police Officer.

The incident took place the morning of Saturday, February 4, along N. Belvidere Street, near W. Marshall Street.

Police said the officer pulled over the driver for traveling 50 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

"As the officer approached the car, [the driver] exited the vehicle and failed to follow the instructions of the officer. The officer immediately advised [the driver] of the reason for the stop and instructed the driver to get back into his car. [The driver] refused to follow the officer's instructions, lunged forward, and grabbed the gun of the VCU Police officer," a VCU Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At that time the officer used physical force to retain his firearm and subdue [the driver]. The officer's body-worn camera captured the incident and corroborates these details."

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Paul Willis IV, was charged with obstruction of justice and felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Both the officer and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing and this matter is pending adjudication in the Richmond City court system," the statement concluded.

The driver was not affiliated with the university, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 7

Bob Miller
3d ago

Failure to follow lawful command’s and resisting arrest could get you shot. Thank You Officer for your professionalism. Guess we won’t see this on National News.

Reply
13
Brown Sugar
3d ago

great job vcu police great training im glad no one was seriously hurt cause it couldve got real ugly ty jesus for protection amen

Reply
4
 

