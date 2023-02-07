Traffic stop near VCU turns violent: 'He's trying to grab my gun'

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police released a video of a violent incident between a driver and a VCU Police Officer.

The incident took place the morning of Saturday, February 4, along N. Belvidere Street, near W. Marshall Street.

Police said the officer pulled over the driver for traveling 50 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

"As the officer approached the car, [the driver] exited the vehicle and failed to follow the instructions of the officer. The officer immediately advised [the driver] of the reason for the stop and instructed the driver to get back into his car. [The driver] refused to follow the officer's instructions, lunged forward, and grabbed the gun of the VCU Police officer," a VCU Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "At that time the officer used physical force to retain his firearm and subdue [the driver]. The officer's body-worn camera captured the incident and corroborates these details."

Traffic stop turns violent: 'He's trying to grab my gun'

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Paul Willis IV, was charged with obstruction of justice and felony assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Both the officer and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing and this matter is pending adjudication in the Richmond City court system," the statement concluded.

The driver was not affiliated with the university, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.