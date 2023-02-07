Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
After a record 2022, 8 investors explain why it’s ‘still just Day 1’ for Africa’s startup ecosystem
For the first time, the sector attracted over 1,100 unique investors in 2022, which in turn resulted in a record fundraising haul of $6.5 billion, according to data from Partech. In fact, even some of the excesses of 2021 were eclipsed when the number of investments on the continent rose...
TechCrunch
Planet A Ventures comes out of the door with a €160M European, science-backed climate fund
That’s essentially the thinking behind new European climate fund Planet A Ventures. The firm has now has closed its first fund at €160 million to back founders tackling the world‘s largest environmental problems. The Germany-based VC aims to take a novel “science-based” approach. It has engaged a full science team, to which it will hand the power of veto over investment decisions.
Mazepay Raises $4.3M to Expand Spend Management Solution Across Europe
Mazepay has raised 4 million euros (about $4.3 million) to expand its corporate spend management solution across Europe. The procurement and B2B payments platform is already used by customers in 21 countries on five continents, Mazepay said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release. “With the increased uncertainty that many...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
Reuters
Roche buys back shares as family group reduces voting stake in drugmaker
ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has bought 540,000 of its own shares, the company said on Friday, as a member of its controlling family group scaled back their investment in voting shares at the pharmaceuticals maker.
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
Growblocks Raises $6M to Help Businesses Forecast Revenues
Danish software firm Growblocks has raised $6.4 million to expand its revenue planning platform. “By helping revenue operators manage their revenue engine, our revenue planning and execution platform (FP & E) is designed to help companies grow efficiently and predictably, even in our current economic climate,” Co-founder and CEO Toni Holhbein wrote in a company blog entry Wednesday (Feb. 8) announcing the seed funding.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
LendTech Platform Kennek Gets $4.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
U.K.-based FinTech Kennek has raised $4.5 million in its pre-seed round. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) LinkedIn post announcing the fresh funding, Xavier De Pauw, founder and co-CEO at Kennek, said the round was led by Dutch Founders Fund, FF Venture Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. Founded in 2021,...
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
Factbox-Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
Binance Says Crypto ‘Learning Curve’ Is Preventing Audits
A full audit of cryptocurrency giant Binance could be a long time coming. That’s according to Leon Foong, head of the world’s largest crypto exchange’s Asia-Pacific operations. He told Bloomberg News that while the company wants to hire an auditor, big accountants are still getting a handle on the crypto sector.
In 2023, Crypto Must Focus on Transparency and Security
The entire crypto industry should strive for the level of transparency seen in DeFi, Chainalysis Chief Product Officer Pratima Arora writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. There is no doubt that 2022 was a tough year across the crypto industry, what I believe...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Terra Quantum Welcomes Investcorp as New Investor
Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005935/en/ Terra Quantum’s expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling...
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
