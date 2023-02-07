Terra Quantum AG, a globally leading quantum technology company focused on providing an end-to-end technology platform delivering real quantum advantage to its customers already today, announces the onboarding of Investcorp as its newest investor. Quantum has become the most important global technology race where governments, corporations as well as participants of the financial ecosystem focus on leveraging frontier technologies to capture currently untapped opportunities and to strengthen the information and data security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005935/en/ Terra Quantum’s expertise in quantum security and quantum cryptography is the basis of an end-to-end solution enabling...

2 DAYS AGO