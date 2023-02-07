Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP
Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
theadvocate.com
Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
theadvocate.com
Community: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts human trafficking awareness forum
The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a “Human Trafficking and Abduction: Awareness, Prevention, and Defense” forum Jan. 21 at the ExxonMobil YMCA. The free forum was aimed at helping the community learn more about human trafficking and how to help prevent...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge shelters are facing a steep increase in homelessness. Here's what they're seeing.
The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center had only been open for about two hours Monday morning, but already around 40 people had passed through its doors. "We’ve been busting at the seams all day here," said Weston Schild, the center's executive director. For the...
theadvocate.com
2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12
Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online
A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men. Jamarcus McLendon was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial. The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
theadvocate.com
Bank of St. Francisville buys Jefferson Highway property for $2.2 million
The Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a 1.7-acre tract of land near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Jefferson Highway for $2.2 million and plans to build its main Baton Rouge branch on the site. The bank bought the land at 9029 Jefferson from Jefferson Highway Development LLC in...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
theadvocate.com
Shrimp po-boy, oxtails and buffalo chicken pizza: Best things we ate this week
Shrimp po-boy at Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp. The brothers behind Cou-Yon’s barbecue recently opened a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street. Cork’s has a simple menu — it’s basically fried fish or shrimp platters, po-boys or crawfish etouffee — and attentive service. The po-boy was overstuffed with good-sized, quality shrimp that were well-fried. It was served on toasted Gambino’s French bread, which was a nice touch.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7
GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
theadvocate.com
Lazy Caveman boudin to open its first location this spring in Broussard
When Justin Linzer and Julius Flugence’s boudin claimed the top spot in the People’s Choice portion of the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest in October, they figured the time was right. It was time to open a brick and mortar location. The two guys behind Lazy Caveman...
theadvocate.com
See what's being built at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel
The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is building a 4,000-square-foot stand-alone laundry facility on its property. The building will open in May or June, said Blake Panepinto, vice president of operations for Stuart & Co., the Baton Rouge-based general contractor handling construction. The 256-room Renaissance hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet...
theadvocate.com
New traffic cameras, license plate readers coming to Pointe Coupee, sheriff says
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office plans to install 15 license plate readers across the parish in an effort to prevent vehicle thefts. Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux said the tools will help stop and solve crimes such as car, lawn mower and four-wheeler theft. “We have a very safe community, and...
Comments / 0