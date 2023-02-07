Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Legislature's spending committee agrees on supplemental budget
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature's spending committee reached a unanimous agreement on a supplemental budget that funds operations through the end of June, raising hopes that the bipartisan spirit will continue as lawmakers tackle the governor's proposed $10.3 billion budget. Sen. Peggy Rotundo, co-chair of the Appropriations and...
Maine Legislature declares 'Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day'
SACO, Maine — February 10 is officially "Community Mental Health Services Awareness Day." State representatives met on this day for a round table discussion about mental health issues in Maine at the Sweetser Campus in Saco. "For me, there was absolutely never a debate, and we are going to...
MaineHousing grants just over $1M to 13 emergency warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday its donation of $1,075,000 in state funds to 13 overnight warming shelters across the state. "From Aroostook County to York County these resources will keep Mainers warm, north to south through the coming cold days of winter," MaineHousing said in a news release.
mainepublic.org
Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
WMTW
IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable
WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?
In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
WMTW
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its "yellow flag law" that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person's possession following a medical evaluation to determine their...
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
thepenobscottimes.com
Maine’s cuts to teacher and state worker pensions must end
We just held our first vote in the Labor and Housing Committee, where I serve as chair, and I’m proud to say it was bipartisan and unanimous. Every legislator on the committee, from both parties, agreed that the governor’s proposal of a one-time, 1 percent cost-of living adjustment (COLA) to teacher and state worker pensions was far from sufficient as inflation for the year stands at more than 9 percent.
MDIFW commissioner named to international wetlands council
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced in a release Friday that Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council. This makes Camuso the first official from Maine to ever serve on the international council, according to the release.
WGME
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
foxbangor.com
Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine after rate hike
STATEWIDE -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that provides electricity to some Central Maine Power Company customers. According to Phil Bartlett, the chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the group wants to know if Electricity Maine followed the proper...
foxbangor.com
School Start time bill
AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature. LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. California was the first state in the...
wgan.com
IRS: $850 economic relief payment checks not taxable
The IRS says the $850 relief checks Mainers received are not subject to federal taxes. The agency made the announcement Friday, after telling taxpayers to hold off on filing their returns until the determination could be made. Two lawmakers who helped negotiate the relief checks, which were sent out to...
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
townline.org
Pine Tree Amendment citizens continue to advocate for protected rights
A multi-generational team of Mainers is campaigning for an amendment that would enshrine environmental rights in the Maine Constitution’s Declaration of Rights. The Pine Tree Amendment (PTA) is a proposed amendment to the Maine State Constitution that would secure the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for all people in Maine, including future generations. This amendment would create a robust legal pathway for protecting Maine’s ecosystems.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Child death report looking into actions taken by DHHS presented to lawmakers
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Government Oversight Committee was presented the first report of four that was conducted by its nonpartisan Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability looking into the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday. In September 2022, the GOC subpoenaed DHHS for its records...
Government Technology
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program
(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0