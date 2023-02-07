ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers to probe finances of Maine Veterans Homes after whistleblower report

The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has launched a preliminary probe into the finances and accounting practices of Maine Veterans Homes. . The surprise move directs the legislature's watchdog agency to explore a whistleblower's allegations about the finances of a state-chartered nonprofit that operates six veterans support homes across the state.
IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable

WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
Will The IRS Tax Those State Of Maine Relief Checks?

In early February 2022, during Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, she explained that she was planning to give part of that budget surplus back to the people of Maine. Over the next few months, the plan to do that was released and then refined, several times. In...
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report

The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its "yellow flag law" that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person's possession following a medical evaluation to determine their...
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April

Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
Maine’s cuts to teacher and state worker pensions must end

We just held our first vote in the Labor and Housing Committee, where I serve as chair, and I’m proud to say it was bipartisan and unanimous. Every legislator on the committee, from both parties, agreed that the governor’s proposal of a one-time, 1 percent cost-of living adjustment (COLA) to teacher and state worker pensions was far from sufficient as inflation for the year stands at more than 9 percent.
MDIFW commissioner named to international wetlands council

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced in a release Friday that Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council. This makes Camuso the first official from Maine to ever serve on the international council, according to the release.
Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine after rate hike

STATEWIDE -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission launched an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that provides electricity to some Central Maine Power Company customers. According to Phil Bartlett, the chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the group wants to know if Electricity Maine followed the proper...
School Start time bill

AUGUSTA- High school students in Maine could be starting their school day later if a bill is passed by the legislature. LD-257 would require public school districts ensure their high schools start no earlier than 8:30 am beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. California was the first state in the...
IRS: $850 economic relief payment checks not taxable

The IRS says the $850 relief checks Mainers received are not subject to federal taxes. The agency made the announcement Friday, after telling taxpayers to hold off on filing their returns until the determination could be made. Two lawmakers who helped negotiate the relief checks, which were sent out to...
Pine Tree Amendment citizens continue to advocate for protected rights

A multi-generational team of Mainers is campaigning for an amendment that would enshrine environmental rights in the Maine Constitution’s Declaration of Rights. The Pine Tree Amendment (PTA) is a proposed amendment to the Maine State Constitution that would secure the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthy environment for all people in Maine, including future generations. This amendment would create a robust legal pathway for protecting Maine’s ecosystems.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Maine Looks to Add Electric Bikes to Rebate Program

(TNS) — To boost the number of Mainers giving electric bicycles a chance, lawmakers are weighing a plan to add them to Efficiency Maine's rebate program. Douglas Nielsen of Harpswell told a legislative panel Tuesday the move would be "yet another small step" toward a big goal of protecting "the treasured environment of our state."
