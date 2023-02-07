Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (2/10): Bron Breakker Teams With Tyler Bate
NXT held a live event on February 10 at University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL (2/10) Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi defeated Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana. Lyra...
Elias Wants To Face GUNTHER For WWE Intercontinental Championship At WrestleMania
Elias hopes to have a major championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the past, Elias has been fortunate enough to share WrestleMania moments with the likes of John Cena and was even able to defeat Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36, inside an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, Elias has yet to have a major WrestleMania match in front of an audience.
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
GUNTHER Makes Modern-Era WWE History, NJPW On AXS Viewership, Bowens Talks Title Loss | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, February 9, 2023:. - Today, WWE released the following video crediting GUNTHER as the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. At 245 days, GUNTHER has outranked names such as Randy Orton. The Honky Tonk Man is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time with his historic reign that began in 1987.
Matt Hardy: Trios Title Match On 2/3 AEW Rampage Wasn't Planned, We Found Out At The Last Minute
Matt Hardy discusses the recent trios title match on AEW Rampage. On the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defended the AEW World Trios Championship against Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy. The match marked Omega's return to the ring after he was reportedly sidelined by visa issues for a few weeks. The two trios set up the bout during a brief confrontation on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, as Hardy, Page, and Kassidy challenged The Elite to a match while they werr.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"
One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
Drew McIntyre Loves To Play With Himself, John Cena Featured In First Fast X Trailer | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 10, 2023. - Drew McIntyre likes to play with himself... on WWE 2K games:. - The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast X movie, which will star John Cena. Fans can see the full trailer linked above. -...
Bianca Belair Says She And Montez Ford Started Filming Hulu Reality Series At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bianca Belair provides an update on her reality show with Montez Ford. Belair has cemented her status as one of WWE's top stars in recent years. She won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. She later defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, and she has held the title ever since. Her husband, Montez Ford, has enjoyed plenty of success as well; he and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, have held the tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Nick Khan previously announced during the 2022 third quarter earnings call that Belair and Montez Ford will star in a new series that is coming to Hulu in 2023.
Sami Zayn Open To Using 'Worlds Apart' Theme Song As A One-Off At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Sami Zayn is open to bringing back his original theme song for one night only in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Sami Zayn is in line to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns. Zayn is now babyface again, and some fans are hopeful that Sami Zayn will use his original WWE main roster theme song, "Worlds Apart," once more.
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product
Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw, More Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023
Deonna Purrazzo and more will be in action on February 24, 2023 at IMPACT No Surrender. On February 2, 2023's Before the Impact, Jonathan Gresham challenged "Speedball" Mike Bailey to meet him at No Surrender. Bailey competed on the February 9 episode of Before the Impact and after defeating Raj...
The Gunns are the new tag team champs, 3 all-timer TV matches | Day After Dynamite #48
Will Washington is joined by long time friend Tom Campbell of Cultaholic as we talk about Dynamite live from El Paso, TX.
