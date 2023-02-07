Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Certification and audits under Prop 12: What do you need to know
Proposition 12 in California continues to be a top-of-the-mind issue for pork producers across the nation. A ruling by the US Supreme Court on Prop 12 is expected by no later than this June. Under Prop 12, producers in California would be required to comply with the new space requirements even if their pigs are not being raised in California. The industry is hopeful the court will rule in its favor, putting care decisions back into the hands of those that know what’s best, including that of the producer, their veterinarian and their state last-grant university.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA estimates drop in 2023 net farm income
The USDA’s Economic Research Service is estimating that net farm income for 2023 will drop by 15.9% because of lower crops and livestock revenue, lower government payments, and high production expenses. Net farm income is estimated at $136.9 billion for calendar year 2023, a decrease of $25.9 billion compared...
nationalhogfarmer.com
U of M researchers lead major African swine fever breakthrough
University of Minnesota researchers recently led successful efforts to work on African swine fever virus (ASFV), developing and validating a surrogate virus for ASFV that will help develop effective mitigation strategies to control ASFV and keep it from entering North America. The disease has devastated pig populations and pork production in countries around the world.
Comments / 0