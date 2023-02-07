ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

How Vladimir Tarasenko Trade to Rangers Impacts Blackhawks, Patrick Kane

How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles

Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

