Chicago Bulls Rumors: It sure looks like Zach LaVine is gone this summer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chicago Bulls have done nothing, unsurprisingly. While nearly the rest of the league made moves before the deadline, the Bulls chose to stand pat. When you consider they were one of the only franchises to not make a move, it’s actually more infuriating than anything.
How Vladimir Tarasenko Trade to Rangers Impacts Blackhawks, Patrick Kane
How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
Atlanta Hawks Make Last-Second Trades With Pistons, Bulls
Recapping the Atlanta Hawks' last-second deals at the NBA trade deadline.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Insider details Chicago Bulls surprising plans ahead of NBA trade deadline
Despite being a couple of games under .500 and barely holding on to a playoff spot, the Chicago Bulls reportedly
NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Are The Frontrunners To Land Russell Westbrook After Jazz Buyout
Russell Westbrook likely headed to Chicago after Jazz buyout.
Chicago Cubs: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs completely changed the look of what is expected to be their Opening Day lineup. However, more moves will likely need to be made for the Cubs to get back to the World Series. The Cubs have been one of the most active MLB teams this...
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
