Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
More cash coming to many Florida residents with new tax changes
As inflation hits Florida hard, it is understandable that many people are noticing that their wallets are a bit lighter. In fact, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Miami had an inflation rate of 9.9%, which is the highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox35orlando.com
Proposed bill could have Florida renters paying monthly fees instead of security deposits
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would provide an option to renters...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
fox35orlando.com
Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposes $2 billion in tax breaks
OCALA, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled a budget proposal that includes $2 billion dollars in tax relief for the state’s consumers. The proposal includes 16 items. Some of them would be permanent tax cuts on things like baby clothes, cribs, strollers, and pet meds. Others are...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
Florida's new migrant relocation bill has implications for Martha's Vineyard lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida legislature has passed new legislation that strengthens Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant relocation initiative. The proposal now moves to the governor's office to be signed into law. The legislation, SB 6-B, puts forward an extra $10 million in state funding to fund the controversial migrant...
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
WESH
IRS tells some Florida taxpayers to wait to file returns
Florida — Wait to file your taxes. That's the warning from the IRS to thousands of Floridians. That's because we're one of 19 states that offered inflation relief payments. Now the IRS is trying to work out the details. It was called Project Hope. Last year, the state of...
Gov. DeSantis details plan for expanded sales tax exemptions in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing at least ten sales tax exemption programs in this year’s budget.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
The College Board asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida said Thursday it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted...
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Florida Department Of Health Fines TV Station After Denying In-Person Candidate Debate Over COVID Vax
Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore was denied entry into WESH-2’s television studio to debate his Democrat opponent due to WESH’s vaccine requirement. Shortly after, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), in conjunction with the Moore campaign,
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1