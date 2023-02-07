ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Recap: No. 3 Alabama wins at Auburn to remain perfect in SEC play

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena to remain perfect in SEC play. The Crimson Tide improved to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) while the Tigers dropped to 17-8 (7-5). This is just the second time in program history Alabama has started 12-0 against SEC foes. Only the 1955-56 team, which finished at a perfect 14-0, had a better start.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

McNair: Bench Players Big Part Of Alabama Success

At 12-0 with six games to play, Alabama’s odds to win the Southeastern Conference basketball championship are pretty good. But there are six games left on the schedule and all of them look somewhat scary. And we all know the first rule of chicken farmers about not counting eggs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Freshman guards strong down the stretch in road win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Alabama’s star freshman, Brandon Miller, had an off day from beyond the arc. The nation’s top-scoring freshman was 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the Crimson Tide’s game at Auburn on Saturday afternoon – although he still managed to score in double figures and record six rebounds. But when Miller was cold, other freshmen heated up in the 77-69 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy