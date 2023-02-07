Read full article on original website
Nate Oats: Nice to come away with a win in Auburn's Super Bowl
AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama walked off the court at Neville Arena, some players even flashing the crane kick from last season, with a 77-69 road win over the Auburn Tigers. It wasn’t an easy win, as the Crimson Tide weathered a poor shooting night from star freshman Brandon...
Recap: No. 3 Alabama wins at Auburn to remain perfect in SEC play
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena to remain perfect in SEC play. The Crimson Tide improved to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) while the Tigers dropped to 17-8 (7-5). This is just the second time in program history Alabama has started 12-0 against SEC foes. Only the 1955-56 team, which finished at a perfect 14-0, had a better start.
McNair: Bench Players Big Part Of Alabama Success
At 12-0 with six games to play, Alabama’s odds to win the Southeastern Conference basketball championship are pretty good. But there are six games left on the schedule and all of them look somewhat scary. And we all know the first rule of chicken farmers about not counting eggs.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 77-69, on Saturday at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide advanced to 22-3 (12-0 SEC) after the road victory, marking only the second time in program history that Alabama has started 12-0 in conference play (UA finished with a perfect 14-0 league record in 1955-56). Following the game, Nate Oats spoke to reporters.
Freshman guards strong down the stretch in road win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Alabama’s star freshman, Brandon Miller, had an off day from beyond the arc. The nation’s top-scoring freshman was 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the Crimson Tide’s game at Auburn on Saturday afternoon – although he still managed to score in double figures and record six rebounds. But when Miller was cold, other freshmen heated up in the 77-69 win.
Alabama reportedly hiring ex-Boston College OC John McNulty as analyst
Alabama is reportedly adding a veteran coach to its off-field staff of analysts. John McNulty, who was Boston College’s offensive coordinator this past season, is expected to join the Crimson Tide program as an analyst, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. In 2022, Boston College finished...
POD: Men's hoops pushes past Auburn; Let's talk Tide outside linebackers
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he touches on a number of Crimson Tide-related topics, including:. -- In reversal of last year's trip to Auburn, Crimson Tide gets pay back on Tigers in the paint. -- Rylan Griffen, Mark Sears prove heroic down the stretch. -- Tide stays on...
Brandon Miller, Bruce Pearl recall former 5-star's recruitment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Brandon Miller has lived up to the 5-star hype out of high school, maybe even exceeding it, as Alabama’s leading scorer and the nation’s top-scoring freshman. And ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road trip to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 11, Tigers head coach Bruce...
Greg Byrne updates where things stand on new basketball arena
Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne can’t go to the grocery store without being asked about the new arena for basketball and gymnastics that was approved over one year ago. Financially, the proposed venue was initially set to cost $183 million, but due to the pandemic, construction costs have...
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
CU linebacker transfer addition Demouy Kennedy adds four-star transfer rating
A four-star prospect coming out of Theodore (Ala.) High in 2020, Demouy Kennedy has maintained blue-chip status as a Colorado transfer commit, after three years in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy was given a .90, four-star transfer rating on 247Sports. Kennedy saw action in a total of 24 games at Alabama, primarily as...
