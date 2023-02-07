ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Why SC’s high school basketball championship location is staying put for 2023

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btU1p_0kfg0inh00

The South Carolina High School League basketball championships will be staying in Aiken after all.

The games, set for March 2-4, will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center for the third-straight year. USC Aiken and Winthrop were the only two sites to put in bids to host this year’s games.

At last month’s executive committee meeting, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the championship games might be headed to Winthrop University in Rock Hill. But Singleton on Tuesday said that dates with Winthrop didn’t work out.

“Winthrop had some things that didn’t match up, but they were a viable option,” Singleton told The State.

Part of the allure for a move was that Winthrop has a bigger capacity than USC Aiken. The Winthrop Coliseum, which was built in 1982, seats 6,100. The USC Aiken Convocation Center seats 3,600.

“USC Aiken is a very attractive venue and (has) intimate seating and lends to a great atmosphere for a championship final,” Singleton said last month. “The concern, as it continues to grow as we anticipate, is seating capacity. ... Winthrop University gives an opportunity to make things better.”

Before USC Aiken’s Convocation Center hosted the games, the championships were held for years at the University of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. USC was unable to put in a bid to host in Columbia this year because the men’s basketball team has a home game against Georgia on March 4.

“We appreciate USC Aiken willing to work with us and adjust their schedule for us,” Singleton said. “We understand there are a lot of challenges on their part. But we appreciate them working with us. They have been good partners, and there are so many things in their favor.”

The upper state championships will be at Bob Jones University in Greenville, while the lower state championship will be at the Florence Center. Dates for those semifinal games are Feb. 24-25 and 27.

The state playoffs begin Feb. 15.

SCHSL Basketball Playoffs

Dates and locations for SCHSL basketball state semifinals and championships

Upper State Championships a t Bob Jones

Feb 24

Class 2A and 4A

Feb 25

Class A and 3A

Feb. 27

Class 5A

Lower State Championships a t Florence Center

Feb 24

Class 2A and 4A boys and girls

Feb 25

Class A and 3A boys and girls

Feb. 27

Class 5A boys and girls

State Championships a t USC Aiken

March 2

Class 4A boys and girls

March 3

Class 2A and 3A boys and girls

March 4

Class A and 5A boys and girls

Comments / 0

Related
veronapress.com

Football: Verona’s Jordan Franke commits to South Carolina

Verona senior standout long snapper Jordan Franke has recently announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Carolina. Franke made the announcement on his Twitter on Feb. 7. “I am humbled, honored and grateful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict, Allen basketball games on Saturday moved due to construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia sports rivals Allen University and Benedict College will be moving this weekend's games to a local high school due to construction work. According to a statement released by Allen on Thursday, Saturday's games will now be held at C.A. Johnson High School at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Tyra Floyd is a News19 Player of the Week

HOPKINS, S.C. — Tyra Floyd is the latest in a long line of Lower Richland athletes who will compete in college. The catalyst for the Lower Richland girls basketball team, Tyra has signed to play basketball at Claflin University in Orangeburg. But basketball is just part of her athletic...
HOPKINS, SC
womenshoopsworld.com

Blown call radically altered South Carolina-UConn endgame

South Carolina defeated UConn last Sunday, 81-77. That is a historical fact. It was one of the most-watched televised games in NCAA history. And it was riveting basketball, unlike some past “marquee” matchups. But the continuing saga of poor officiating in the women’s game robbed the endgame of...
COLUMBIA, SC
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

South Carolina Football: The State of the Gamecocks

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden stood at the front of the chamber of the United States House of Representatives and delivered to Congress and the nation the State of the Union Address. Imagine, if you will, that big-time college football coaches had to deliver a similar address before their University’s President, Board of Trustees, and fanbase: what might South Carolina Football Head Coach Shane Beamer say if he were giving the State of the Gamecocks Address?
COLUMBIA, SC
WRBL News 3

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket

ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
ANDERSON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
18K+
Followers
473
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy