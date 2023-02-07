Why SC’s high school basketball championship location is staying put for 2023

The South Carolina High School League basketball championships will be staying in Aiken after all.

The games, set for March 2-4, will be held at the USC Aiken Convocation Center for the third-straight year. USC Aiken and Winthrop were the only two sites to put in bids to host this year’s games.

At last month’s executive committee meeting, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the championship games might be headed to Winthrop University in Rock Hill. But Singleton on Tuesday said that dates with Winthrop didn’t work out.

“Winthrop had some things that didn’t match up, but they were a viable option,” Singleton told The State.

Part of the allure for a move was that Winthrop has a bigger capacity than USC Aiken. The Winthrop Coliseum, which was built in 1982, seats 6,100. The USC Aiken Convocation Center seats 3,600.

“USC Aiken is a very attractive venue and (has) intimate seating and lends to a great atmosphere for a championship final,” Singleton said last month. “The concern, as it continues to grow as we anticipate, is seating capacity. ... Winthrop University gives an opportunity to make things better.”

Before USC Aiken’s Convocation Center hosted the games, the championships were held for years at the University of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena. USC was unable to put in a bid to host in Columbia this year because the men’s basketball team has a home game against Georgia on March 4.

“We appreciate USC Aiken willing to work with us and adjust their schedule for us,” Singleton said. “We understand there are a lot of challenges on their part. But we appreciate them working with us. They have been good partners, and there are so many things in their favor.”

The upper state championships will be at Bob Jones University in Greenville, while the lower state championship will be at the Florence Center. Dates for those semifinal games are Feb. 24-25 and 27.

The state playoffs begin Feb. 15.

SCHSL Basketball Playoffs

Dates and locations for SCHSL basketball state semifinals and championships

Upper State Championships a t Bob Jones

Feb 24

Class 2A and 4A

Feb 25

Class A and 3A

Feb. 27

Class 5A

Lower State Championships a t Florence Center

Feb 24

Class 2A and 4A boys and girls

Feb 25

Class A and 3A boys and girls

Feb. 27

Class 5A boys and girls

State Championships a t USC Aiken

March 2

Class 4A boys and girls

March 3

Class 2A and 3A boys and girls

March 4

Class A and 5A boys and girls