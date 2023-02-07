Governor Healey, Mass. abortion activist in attendance at State of the Union Address

Read full article on original website
Climate activists sitting in governor’s lobby
Climate activists staged a sit-in in the lobby of Gov. Maura Healey's office as they attempted to "disrupt business as usual in the Massachusetts State House" as a way to pressure Healey to ban new fossil fuel infrastructure. Roughly two dozen people were gathered outside the executive suite with signs in hand, chanting phrases such as "No Springfield pipeline" and "No new gas hookups."
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
WCVB
Massachusetts climate activists arrested after State House protest inside governor’s lobby
BOSTON — Just over a dozen Massachusetts climate activists who staged a sit-in in the lobby of Gov. Maura Healey's office were arrested Thursday after refusing to be summonsed for trespassing, state police said. Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group that has previously held demonstrations around the State House and...
Who is Maura Healey? New poll shows 15% of respondents don’t know
A MassInc survey of 986 Mass. residents showed a 42% approval rating, but 15% had never heard of the governor. Gov. Maura Healey may need to get better at spreading her name around Massachusetts, new polling indicates. Surveying 986 Massachusetts residents, a MassInc poll found that 15% had never heard...
Poll: 59% of Mass. residents think Biden shouldn’t run again
"Of course people aren't excited because he's not an exciting candidate." When asked whether he’s come to a decision to seek re-election in 2024, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that he’s “just not ready to make it.”. And recent polling shows that Massachusetts residents think...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
Journal Inquirer
Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts
Connecticut lawmakers are trying again this year to pass legislation requiring social media companies to get parental consent before allowing anyone 16 or younger to use their platforms. The bill, HB 5025, is an effort to support children’s mental health, sponsors said, and follows promises from lawmakers that they would...
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
These 3 New Englanders were Jill Biden’s guests at the State of the Union
The First Lady invited Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith from Northampton, and Doug Griffin from Newton, Rhode Island. First Lady Jill Biden invited three New Englanders to this year’s State of the Union address: Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith from Northampton and Doug Griffin from Newton, Rhode Island. The Nortonsmiths, who...
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
Petition to create Cold War Veterans specialty license plate in Massachusetts
An Army Veteran from Westfield is leading a petition drive to upgrade the recognition for nearly 100,000 of his Massachusetts comrades he describes as Cold War Veterans.
Northampton couple honored with attending State of the Union alongside First Lady Jill Biden
President Biden delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night to the nation and in attendance was a couple from Northampton.
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
MTA Supports Cherish and Thrive Acts & Wants Right For Public Education Workers To Strike
QUINCY – The Massachusetts Teachers’ Association (MTA) kicked off 2023 with a bold legislative agenda aimed at increasing educational equity through investments in public higher education, as well as further investments in preK-12 public schools, an end to the harmful aspects of the MCAS, the right for public education workers to go on strike, and a more fair and secure retirement for educators through an immediate increase in the COLA base.
iheart.com
Some Massachusetts Lawmakers And Activists Want $20 Minimum Wage — Or More
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Activists and some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing for a higher minimum wage. The current minimum wage is $15 in Massachusetts as of Jan. 1. In two separately filed, similar bills, lawmakers in the state House and Senate have proposed raising the minimum wage to $20 for non-tip workers by 2027.
Stop, you're on camera: Proposed state bill targets drivers passing stopped school buses
WORCESTER — Drivers who speed by stopped school buses may find a ticket waiting for them in their mailbox if state Sen. Michael O. Moore’s bill passes the state Legislature. Moore’s bill, which he filed in January, would give municipalities throughout the state decision-making power to install cameras on buses to help enforce traffic violations. ...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging
POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rivals clashed during a Senate committee hearing on requring the state's official firearms training curriculum for K-12 students include an NRA program. The post Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: lawmakers react to closure of four local nursing homes
(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing. The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:. The Chapin...
