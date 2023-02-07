Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen fans wait hours for opening show of 2023 tour
The boss is back at Amalie Arena. Bruce Springsteen kicked off his 2023 E Street Band tour to a packed house on February 1. For many of the fans, it felt like a true homecoming after COVID-19.
iheart.com
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
Don't miss The Doobie Brothers on Thursday, May 25th, at Hard Rock Live inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have delivered mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers no. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
New York Post
Pat Benatar just announced a 2023 tour. We found tickets for every show
In 2022, Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, the two are going on a victory lap. From April 12 through April 29, Benatar and Giraldo are taking off on a quick eight-concert tour that includes three New York and New Jersey stops.
Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed their nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 today, Wednesday, February, 1st. They anouncing the 14 acts eligible for induction this year.
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
5 Beatles Songs That Were Actually Covers
One of The Beatles' songs is a cover of an old folk song. It comes right after the song "Let It Be" on the album of the same name.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Paul McCartney Wrote The Beatles’ ‘Michelle’ Using a ‘Well-Known Trick’
Paul McCartney said composing The Beatles' "Michelle" was one of the great moments from his life. The track was not a hit in the United States or the United Kingdom.
What Was Burt Bacharach's Net Worth? How the Iconic Music Man Earned a Fortune
Find out how much wealth the legendary songwriter accrued before his death.
Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover
Kelly Clarkson took on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again” on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Backed by her band, the powerhouse singer belted out the English rock group’s single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, for Kellyoke’s opening segment. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson sang with a punch of vibrato. David Coverdale originally recorded “Here I Go Again” for Whitesnake’s album, Saints...
Stereogum
Watch Elvis Costello Pay Tribute To Burt Bacharach With Covers Of “Baby It’s You” & “Anyone Who Had A Heart”
Earlier this week, Burt Bacharach died at the age of 94. Bacharach was one of the giants of pop songwriting in the ’60s, but his career remained relevant decades later. Bacharach continued to write giant hits well into the ’80s. In the ’90s, Bacharach formed a working partnership with Elvis Costello. Last night, Costello paid tribute to his old friend.
exystence.net
The Rolling Stones – GRRR Live! (2023)
Ten years ago, The Rolling Stones named their tour 50 & Counting which turned out not to be an exaggeration at all, considering The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band is still going strong today even after weathering the loss of drummer Charlie Watts. Mercury Studios commemorate a special night on that tour with the release of GRRR Live!, a 24-song set recorded at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on December 13 and 15, 2012.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Carl Perkins Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1940s, a teenage Carl Perkins, born April 9, 1932, in Tiptonville, Tennessee, started performing with his siblings, Clayton and Jay, as the Perkins Brothers Band and released their first song, “Movie Magg,” which he wrote at the age of 13. Perkins would later release that early song on his first album after kicking off his solo career as a singer and songwriter in the mid-’50s.
Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.
artscanvas.org
A look at the life and career of legendary composer Burt Bacharach
Geoff Bennett: Popular composer Burt Bacharach, who won six Grammys and three Oscars, has died of natural causes. Jeffrey Brown has a look at the hitmaker known for melodies such as "Walk On By," "I Say a Little Prayer," and dozens of others. Jeffrey Brown: Burt Bacharach was best known...
