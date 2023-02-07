ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Don Lemon goes on unscripted rant after James Comer calls NY Post ‘credible’

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2363I2_0kfg0Scx00

That’s one bitter Lemon.

Embattled “CNN This Morning” host Don Lemon went on an unscripted rant against the New York Post on Tuesday after the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee called the paper “credible” over its Hunter Biden laptop scoops during an interview with Kaitlan Collins – the co-anchor Lemon allegedly berated , as The Post exclusively reported last week.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed the upcoming House probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop and suggestions from the Twitter Files that the FBI targeted stories related to the suppression of The Post’s Biden laptop coverage.

Comer accused the FBI of pushing to ban The Post, calling the paper a “credible outlet” and the fourth biggest newspaper in America.” Most mainstream media outlets, including CNN, slammed The Post’s laptop bombshell before Joe Biden was elected president in 2020.

After Collins – who conducted the interview from Capitol Hill – threw it back to the New York studio, Lemon turned sour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLzlQ_0kfg0Scx00
Poppy Harlow tried to interrupt Don Lemon’s rant about The New York Post.
CNN

“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there -– citing uncredible sources, like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said.

Lemon’s other co-host Poppy Harlow, who was on set, interrupted the diatribe in an attempt to smooth things over.

“That’s why we’ve got Kaitlan Collins on the Hill, fact-checking in real time. It was a great interview,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DlH5_0kfg0Scx00
Chairman Rep. James Comer ruffled Lemon’s feathers when he cited The Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Harlow congratulated Collins, who was in D.C. to cover Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, before bluntly saying: “Alright, moving on!”

Music began to play so the show could cut to commercial, but Lemon persisted and refused to be played off stage.

“Hold on please with the music,” he blared.

Lemon then claimed there is no “shared reality” with someone like Comer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1CKo_0kfg0Scx00
Less than flattering images of Hunter Biden were found on his laptop.

“American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff from election deniers to people who don’t believe in facts, we don’t have a shared reality. And now it has taken center stage,” Lemon said, referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who also sits on the Oversight Committee.

Lemon’s outburst comes days after The Post revealed he allegedly reamed out Collins for interrupting him on a Dec. 8 broadcast, which ended in higher-ups allegedly telling Lemon to take a personal timeout the following day. Since then, the pair have hardly been on set together.

It also follows a directive by new CNN boss Chris Licht to steer away from the left-leaning opinionated coverage that has sunk the network in the ratings. Last month, Licht told the Los Angeles Times his third-place cable news network will no longer be home to “partisan hackery” and “ideological talking points.”

The Post’s initial laptop coverage in October 2020 left the publication locked out of its Twitter account for more than two weeks. Since then, multiple outlets, including the New York Times, Washington Post and CBS , have since authenticated the material from the laptop two years later. Even Lemon’s own CNN confirmed the material in a July 2022 report .

