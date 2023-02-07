Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Nasty Courtroom War: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Demands Duchess Of Sussex Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah As Part Of Defamation Battle
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the Duchess of Sussex turn over private communications with the royal family as part of their ongoing court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha Markle has fired off a list of documents that she wants Markle to turn over immediately. Back in March 2022, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. In her lawsuit, she took issue with comments that Meghan has made both publicly and during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Samantha accused...
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Kyle Richards Hasn't Had Alcohol For 7 Months Amid Dramatic Body Transformation
"I feel amazing so don't see the point right now." Kyle Richards is getting candid about some of the lifestyle changes she's made in order to achieve her body transformation. When the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum shared her morning workout routine to Instagram on Tuesday, the 54-year-old also took time to answer a few questions about her new diet.
Katie Maloney Reveals How Many People She's Slept with Since Tom Schwartz Split
"I'm not out there whoring it up." The new season of "Vanderpump Rules" will highlight Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's post-split relationship with each other ... and romantic interactions with other people. Season 10 is the first to air since the pair called it quits on their marriage in 2022...
Every Movie Trailer Released for Super Bowl LVII (So Far)
The studios are returning to the Big Game in a big way in 2023. While most will be tuning into the Super Bowl to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles -- and Rihanna's halftime show, of course -- the commercial breaks will also be providing entertainment with some major movie trailer releases.
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission
Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."
The Last of Us Goes Full Horror with Terrifying Monster Attack, Heartbreaking Fallout
Joel and Ellie land in the middle of a blood feud in which there are no winners -- plus, our most horrifying clickers and cordyceps zombies yet!. Once again, "The Last of Us" proves itself much more than just another zombie show with a deep dive into new characters. No,...
