Money

How to Buy a House With Bad Credit

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Regardless of what you may have heard, getting a mortgage with bad credit is possible. There are other factors besides your credit score that can help tip the scales in your favor.
The Detroit Free Press

Online savings accounts, CDs are tempting while interest rates are high

After eight interest rate hikes in less than a year, the Federal Reserve isn't ruling out another one in late March. Inflation could be cooling some — and we'll get more data Tuesday morning when the consumer price index for January is to be released — but higher rates are likely to be with us for some time. January's robust jobs report gives the Fed more reason to watch out for wage gains that could push up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Feb. 8, 2023: Rates Climb

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both trended upward. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Don't Waste Your Money

Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement

If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges. As part of ...
Money

Average Credit Score to Buy a House

As a prospective homebuyer, your credit score can determine the most important aspects of a home purchase: your odds of loan approval, your interest rates and the amount you can borrow. However, while you want your score to be as high as it can be, it also doesn’t have to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumers Would Pay Mortgage and Car Loans First Among Debts

Borrowers are prioritizing certain debt payments if they run into difficulty covering monthly obligations. Consumers who are struggling financially plan to make sure their mortgage and car loans are paid first, according to a Bank of America Securities survey. Ensuring that their rent or mortgage was paid each month was the top priority, followed by paying an auto loan, according to the survey that included 1,059 respondents that was conducted...
The Independent

Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%

Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.The deal has a £999 fee.It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).The move is part of a...

