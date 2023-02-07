ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take action to avoid burglaries in Sun City

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office personnel busted a burglary ring in the Sun Cities last year, but does not mean residents can relax.

Two separate burglary rings were broken up in the fall with multiple suspects arrested. While MCSO officials have not seen an increase in burglaries since that time, they continue to happen from time to time.

“The trouble with this kind of activity is if you take some bad apples out of the pictures, there are others who will move in to take their place,” said Capt. Brian Stutsman, MCSO District 3 commander during a Coffee With A Cop in Sun City following the arrests.

MCSO continues to investigate the rings, working to tie 30-plus cases to numerous suspects. Some stolen property was recovered and investigators are working to identify the victims so their items can be returned.

“Residents who recently returned should look for items stolen from them,” said Lt. Scott Keller, MCSO District 3, during a community meeting in January. “If stolen items are discovered, call the Sheriff’s Office, provide photos and serial numbers of the items stolen. Deputies will forward this new information to detectives.”

Burglaries in Sun City were on the rise last year. In 2019 there were 1,332 reports of burglaries while that dropped to 1,264 in 2020. The number went up to 1,356 in 2021 and 1,423 in 2022.

There are things residents can do to protect themselves from burglaries, according to MCSO officials.

Residents are urged not to leave garage remotes in a vehicle parked outside and remove or hide valuables if they must be left in the car, according to Keller. Vehicles should be locked with the windows rolled up.

“Removing valuables and locking the doors reduces chances of being a victim from 1 in 30 to 1 in 3,000,” he said.

Parking vehicles in a secured garage is the best option, he added.

Keeping garage doors closed is also advised. The Sun City Posse found 442 open garage doors in 2022, according to Sarah Davis, Posse commander.

If a vehicle or home is burglarized, evidence preservation is extremely important, according to Keller.

“Don’t touch anything, remove yourself from the area, don’t pick anything up, let us process for prints, touch DNA and footprints,” he said. “Do not  allow neighbors into the crime scene.”

Keller added there are four Ds residents can do to help avoid burglaries — deny, delay, deter and detect.

To delay, residents should identify security considerations associated with exterior hinges, entry doors, locks, sliding glass doors and sliding windows. Doors that open in do not have exposed hinges that can be removed and entry doors should by solid core because they are harder to kick out, according to Keller. Residents should also explore the advantages and disadvantages of various locking devices.

“Lower cost locks are often made of poor-quality materials that are easily defeated,” Keller said.

Sliding glass doors can sometimes be defeated by lifting them from their track, and lifting the door sometimes disengages the lock, he added. Other options include fences, locked gates, landscaping and safes.

To deter, residents can install security cameras and not leave their lights on during the day. Seasonal residents can put their lights on timers, Keller suggested. Signs for security systems can also be a deterrent, he added. Residents should also avoid any indications the home is not occupied.

Rocks on garbage cans or stopping mail (USPS Card in box)… but please, don’t do this…

Visibility is the key to detect burglaries. Residents should keep bushes and hedges trimmed below the bottom of the window and away from entryways, Keller said.

“Windows and doors should be easily visible to passersby, again increasing natural surveillance,” he said. “Thorny plants can be used to control access — cactus, roses, bougainvillea, pyracantha, etc.”

Getting law enforcement involved as quickly as possible is also critical to stopping or solving a crime.

“See Something, Say Something, Now!” Keller said. “Don’t delay! Don’t wait!”

Call 911 if it is a crime in progress or the MCSO non-emergecny line, 602-876-1011, if not.

News Editor Rusty Bradshaw can be reached at rbradshaw@iniusa.org. The Independent welcomes all points of view. Email your opinions, pro or con, to AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

