Read full article on original website
Related
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
ksl.com
Utah gun ownership: Poll says nearly half of Utahns have a gun at home
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Utah adults have a gun in their house. And almost a third of them say they do so for personal protection. A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll also found continued strong affirmation for extreme risk or red flag laws that allow immediate family members or police officers to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from those who appear to pose a serious threat to themselves or others.
Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories
(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
A bill aimed at clarifying the definition of intoxication for over service at Utah bars is headed to the full House for a vote.
them.us
Utah Moves to Ban Conversion Therapy
Utah’s House just unanimously passed a conversion therapy ban, in a rare win for LGBTQ+ Utah residents. House Bill 228 would enshrine into law already-existing protections that were established under an executive order in 2020. While it bans a wide range of activities when it comes to defining what exactly conversion therapy entails, it also includes an exception for individuals who are “both a health care professional and a religious advisor,” and are “acting substantially in the capacity of a religious advisor and not in the capacity of a health care professional.” That same exception is also provided for those who are both health care professionals and parents/grandparents, and who would be acting more in the capacity of a parent/grandparent.
Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says Californians should stay in their state instead of moving to Utah. Utah was the fastest growing state in the country the past 10 years. Cox says California should lower taxes and regulations.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Commissioners formally oppose Uinta Basin Railway unless conditions are met
A controversial project to increase waxy crude oil production in Utah and transport it via railroad is on its way to becoming a reality. The Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency in charge of overseeing new rail projects, has approved the project. But some groups believe it has hazardous implications for the environment, including in Grand County.
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
Could Tiger’s golf course plans affect Utah’s current water shortage?
As sports fans around the world share the announcement of legendary golfer Tiger Woods' upcoming course design at Marcella Club near Park City, there are some Utahns who fear these new plans could worsen the state's ongoing drought concerns.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
How gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Utah since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
knau.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to climate...
kjzz.com
More wildlife bridges, fences may be added with $20 million in state funding
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than $100 million will need to be spent to build additional wildlife crossings and fences as part of Utah's aim to keep wildlife off of its highways. The Utah Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the area's speed limit to 60 mph due...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
utah.gov
Dental Manufacturing Company Dandy Bringing Jobs to Utah
Today, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity awarded Claire Manufacturing I, Inc (Dandy) a temporary, marginal tax reduction for its expansion in Utah. The post-performance corporate incentive is part of the Legislature’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program. As part of the agreement, Dandy plans to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
Comments / 1