Utah State

ksl.com

Utah gun ownership: Poll says nearly half of Utahns have a gun at home

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Utah adults have a gun in their house. And almost a third of them say they do so for personal protection. A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll also found continued strong affirmation for extreme risk or red flag laws that allow immediate family members or police officers to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from those who appear to pose a serious threat to themselves or others.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories

(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
UTAH STATE
them.us

Utah Moves to Ban Conversion Therapy

Utah’s House just unanimously passed a conversion therapy ban, in a rare win for LGBTQ+ Utah residents. House Bill 228 would enshrine into law already-existing protections that were established under an executive order in 2020. While it bans a wide range of activities when it comes to defining what exactly conversion therapy entails, it also includes an exception for individuals who are “both a health care professional and a religious advisor,” and are “acting substantially in the capacity of a religious advisor and not in the capacity of a health care professional.” That same exception is also provided for those who are both health care professionals and parents/grandparents, and who would be acting more in the capacity of a parent/grandparent.
UTAH STATE
skyhinews.com

Grand County Commissioners formally oppose Uinta Basin Railway unless conditions are met

A controversial project to increase waxy crude oil production in Utah and transport it via railroad is on its way to becoming a reality. The Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency in charge of overseeing new rail projects, has approved the project. But some groups believe it has hazardous implications for the environment, including in Grand County.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest

Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
UTAH STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
utah.gov

Dental Manufacturing Company Dandy Bringing Jobs to Utah

Today, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity awarded Claire Manufacturing I, Inc (Dandy) a temporary, marginal tax reduction for its expansion in Utah. The post-performance corporate incentive is part of the Legislature’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program. As part of the agreement, Dandy plans to...
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
WYOMING STATE

