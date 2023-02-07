School Board lessens budget-cutting plans

Two weeks after giving preliminary approval to another round of significant budget, the Faribault School Board has decided to reduce the target number in anticipation state legislators will provide meaningful boosts to the district’s budget.

With an eye to delivering at least the $1.1 million in cuts projected as necessary to avoid deficit spending in the coming school year, Bente was set Monday evening to present a restructuring plan that would have converted Roosevelt Elementary School into a preschool program.

Were the reorganization to take place, it would allow for the closure of the McKinley Early Childhood Center, saving the district about $2.4 million in deferred maintenance and around $100,000 a year in utilities and elimination of a custodial position.

A total of five full time teacher positions would also be eliminated through the restructuring program, along with 3.4 specialist positions. This would increase class sizes somewhat, with second through fifth grade classes having 25 to 26 students.

Bente admitted the restructuring plan was far from ideal. While he said that some restructuring could benefit students, he said that the proposal brought before the board was focused on delivering the cuts target.

“It made me sick to put this together. This is a reorganization chart based on dollar signs,” he said. “If we were to put together a reorganization chart based on best practices, it would not look like this chart.”

Bente encouraged the board to at least look at $475,000 in budget reductions. He argued such a decision would be fiscally responsible given the district’s enrollment decline, including the potential loss of students to a new startup charter school.

The board voiced support for the smaller cuts target. They did not take any formal vote as Monday’s meeting was a work session, and with plenty of time to go in the budget process, the numbers are still very much subject to change.

Cutting based on dollar signs has been an annual chore for the School Board. While enrollment has declined, the board has been forced to implement cuts that have gone far beyond simply accounting for declining enrollment.

The district has cut a total of $4.5 million over the last three years. The board asked voters to consider levy increases last fall, but the only measure to pass simply renewed the district’s existing levy.

Faribault is one of many school districts across the state struggling with its budget as the state’s per pupil formula has failed to keep up with inflation and unfunded mandates around special education and English as a second language programming have drained resources.

Yet just one day after the board took its first step toward approving another year of deep cuts, Gov. Tim Walz released his budget proposal. It would provide a big boost to the district’s finances if fully approved. Bente estimated that Faribault could gain over $4 million in new funding, the majority coming from for dollars to help fill the special education funding gap.

Bente and Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes have both been delighted to see that almost all bills moving through the legislature have included more funding than what Walz had proposed.

Numerous DFLers are supporting full funding of the special education cross-subsidy, more the 50% funding proposed by Walz and the roughly 6% that is currently covered.

Full funding of the special education cross-subsidy would send an additional $6 million to Faribault Public Schools, pushing the district well into the black.

Still, Bente and Gerdes concluded that the safest course of action would be to use the governor’s proposal in their financial projections.

“I’m not one to roll the dice but when I see everything that’s going to the House floor and the Senate floor is above and beyond the Governor’s proposal, I’m pretty confident we can use the Governor’s proposal as a baseline,” Bente said.

Bente will now meet with the district’s finance team to hammer out a smaller package of cuts. Several board members voiced support for examining restructuring, but with an eye to educational best practices, not savings.

“Best practices are great, but we also have to fine tune them to Faribault, Minnesota, because we know our students, we know diversity, we know our achievement levels,” said board member John Bellingham. “I think it’s very important that we look at all levels, not just K-5 or Middle School/High School.”