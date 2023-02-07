ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

School Board lessens budget-cutting plans

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

Two weeks after giving preliminary approval to another round of significant budget, the Faribault School Board has decided to reduce the target number in anticipation state legislators will provide meaningful boosts to the district’s budget.

With an eye to delivering at least the $1.1 million in cuts projected as necessary to avoid deficit spending in the coming school year, Bente was set Monday evening to present a restructuring plan that would have converted Roosevelt Elementary School into a preschool program.

Were the reorganization to take place, it would allow for the closure of the McKinley Early Childhood Center, saving the district about $2.4 million in deferred maintenance and around $100,000 a year in utilities and elimination of a custodial position.

A total of five full time teacher positions would also be eliminated through the restructuring program, along with 3.4 specialist positions. This would increase class sizes somewhat, with second through fifth grade classes having 25 to 26 students.

Bente admitted the restructuring plan was far from ideal. While he said that some restructuring could benefit students, he said that the proposal brought before the board was focused on delivering the cuts target.

“It made me sick to put this together. This is a reorganization chart based on dollar signs,” he said. “If we were to put together a reorganization chart based on best practices, it would not look like this chart.”

Bente encouraged the board to at least look at $475,000 in budget reductions. He argued such a decision would be fiscally responsible given the district’s enrollment decline, including the potential loss of students to a new startup charter school.

The board voiced support for the smaller cuts target. They did not take any formal vote as Monday’s meeting was a work session, and with plenty of time to go in the budget process, the numbers are still very much subject to change.

Cutting based on dollar signs has been an annual chore for the School Board. While enrollment has declined, the board has been forced to implement cuts that have gone far beyond simply accounting for declining enrollment.

The district has cut a total of $4.5 million over the last three years. The board asked voters to consider levy increases last fall, but the only measure to pass simply renewed the district’s existing levy.

Faribault is one of many school districts across the state struggling with its budget as the state’s per pupil formula has failed to keep up with inflation and unfunded mandates around special education and English as a second language programming have drained resources.

Yet just one day after the board took its first step toward approving another year of deep cuts, Gov. Tim Walz released his budget proposal. It would provide a big boost to the district’s finances if fully approved. Bente estimated that Faribault could gain over $4 million in new funding, the majority coming from for dollars to help fill the special education funding gap.

Bente and Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes have both been delighted to see that almost all bills moving through the legislature have included more funding than what Walz had proposed.

Numerous DFLers are supporting full funding of the special education cross-subsidy, more the 50% funding proposed by Walz and the roughly 6% that is currently covered.

Full funding of the special education cross-subsidy would send an additional $6 million to Faribault Public Schools, pushing the district well into the black.

Still, Bente and Gerdes concluded that the safest course of action would be to use the governor’s proposal in their financial projections.

“I’m not one to roll the dice but when I see everything that’s going to the House floor and the Senate floor is above and beyond the Governor’s proposal, I’m pretty confident we can use the Governor’s proposal as a baseline,” Bente said.

Bente will now meet with the district’s finance team to hammer out a smaller package of cuts. Several board members voiced support for examining restructuring, but with an eye to educational best practices, not savings.

“Best practices are great, but we also have to fine tune them to Faribault, Minnesota, because we know our students, we know diversity, we know our achievement levels,” said board member John Bellingham. “I think it’s very important that we look at all levels, not just K-5 or Middle School/High School.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
PRESCOTT, WI
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
KIMT

GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN
hot967.fm

Mankato mother in need of a new heart

Colleen Ireland of Mankato turned to GoFundMe as her sister is now in need of a new heart following a series of health issues. Ireland says her sister, Megan, is dealing with congestive heart failure. Doctors aren’t sure if it is due to the kidney issues she’s been dealing with most of her life, and she was told her best option would be a new heart.
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Sentenced for 3rd Degree Murder

A Glencoe man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison after being found guilty for providing methamphetamine that led to a Glencoe woman’s overdose death. Forty-two-year-old Casper Reid Casey was found guilty after a 6-day jury trial in November 2022 in the death of Jamie Besch. McLeod...
GLENCOE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kristen Walters

Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis

Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy