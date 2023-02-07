Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Holdingford Mayor Asked to Resign
(KNSI) – Some residents of a Stearns County town are asking their mayor to step down. The Holdingford City Council agenda for Monday’s meeting list a request for the resignation of Mayor Sue Marstein. The agenda doesn’t list a reason for asking for her to quit. Minutes...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota attorney charged with employment tax and false return crimes
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment today charging a Hennepin County attorney with employment tax violations and aiding the filing of false individual income tax returns. According to the indictment, from 2016 through 2019, Kassius Orlando Benson owned and operated a law practice, at times known...
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure.
willmarradio.com
Children of employees at ammo plant have lead in their blood
(Anoka, MN) -- State health officials are urging workers at the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. Investigators identified four kids with elevated blood levels due to exposure to lead dust brought home accidentally on clothing and items of family members employed at the plant. The Minnesota Department of Health is concerned there may be other children of employees who were exposed to "take-home" lead dust. Officials allege that Federal Ammunition hasn't made sufficient changes to significantly reduce the risk of exposure.
Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis
Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
redlakenationnews.com
University of Minnesota says it will return forestry land to Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
The University of Minnesota says it plans to return thousands of acres of forest land that were seized from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa more than a century ago. "This is the right time to talk about repatriation of this land, returning it to Fond du...
Food shelves in North Minneapolis report unprecedented number of people in need
MINNEAPOLIS -- A record number of Minnesotans are in need of help from food shelves and that number is expected to rise, especially in North Minneapolis. The Aldi store was one of only three grocery stores residents can shop on the city's north side, but earlier this week the chain announced it was closing its North Minneapolis location.RELATED: Aldi in North Minneapolis permanently closingThe food shelf at the Camden Collective serves the Camden neighborhood in Minneapolis and leaders expect more people will be using its food shelve once the store closes. It opened during the pandemic as a way to help support youth through...
Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender indicted on tax fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County's former Chief Public Defender finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Court documents lay out 17 criminal counts filed against Kassius Orlando Benson, all involving his alleged failure to forward taxes withheld from employees of his law firm to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
South Dakota’s ‘Dakota Style’ VS. Minnesota’s ‘Old Dutch’ – Who Has the Best Chips?
Who Has The Best Potato Chips? South Dakota's 'Dakota Style' VS. Minnesota's 'Old Dutch'. You know how it is when you meet your soulmate. Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the...
KEYC
A Mankato woman is home after nearly a year-long hospital stay
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After living in a hospital for almost a year, on Wednesday, 50-year-old Tracy Stengel gave her husband, David Stengel, a special birthday gift: her return home. “Driving here and looking out the window, I think it was about when we hit the Belle Plaine area that...
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
hot967.fm
Mankato mother in need of a new heart
Colleen Ireland of Mankato turned to GoFundMe as her sister is now in need of a new heart following a series of health issues. Ireland says her sister, Megan, is dealing with congestive heart failure. Doctors aren’t sure if it is due to the kidney issues she’s been dealing with most of her life, and she was told her best option would be a new heart.
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
