WRBL News 3

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety

City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Clemson-North Carolina Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

The Tigers have lost two straight and the Tar Heels have lost three straight. Something’s got to give here. The first week of men’s college basketball moneyline picks were, indeed, money: 4-0, thanks to Indiana, Saint Mary’s, Miami and Tennessee. Let’s see if we can run that back again in week two. On to the picks:
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Football Recruiting Update

Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket

ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County. Saturday Forecast.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
qcitymetro.com

When Destiny Called

The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co.

Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.

Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Thursday Forecast: Feb. 9

Thursday Forecast: Feb. 9
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Tipsy Taco to open Duncan storefront

Tipsy Taco is growing again. The taco restaurant will open its Duncan storefront on Feb. 10. The eatery at 1550 E. Main St. will offer a variety of:. The restaurant has locations on Woodruff Road, Pelham Road and August Street in Greenville, as well as in Simpsonville, Greer, Clemson and Easley. For more information, visit tipsytaco.net.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Stabbing Search

Mauldin Stabbing Search

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

