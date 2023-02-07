Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
Related
Former Clemson player dead at the age of 21
A former Clemson Football player has died at the age of 21. News of Kaleb Boateng’s death broke yesterday and was confirmed in social media posts by his friends and family.
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
wspa.com
City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety
City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety. City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways …. City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety. Carolina Blends and Brews: City Scape Winery. City Scape Winery, located on Dunklin Bridge Road in Pelzer,...
wspa.com
Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head football coach
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County. Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood …. Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co. Police seek suspects in armed...
wspa.com
Clemson-North Carolina Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
The Tigers have lost two straight and the Tar Heels have lost three straight. Something’s got to give here. The first week of men’s college basketball moneyline picks were, indeed, money: 4-0, thanks to Indiana, Saint Mary’s, Miami and Tennessee. Let’s see if we can run that back again in week two. On to the picks:
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson Football Recruiting Update
Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman wins $200,000 with Powerball ticket
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, had just gotten off work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball tickets. Her daughter told her someone at the V Go Mart on E....
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
wspa.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County. Saturday Forecast.
qcitymetro.com
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
wspa.com
Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co.
Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co. Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co. Crash blocks all lanes on I-85N in Greenville Co. Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability …. Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability of housing. Anderson Co. works to...
‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.
Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C. Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, …. Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate …. South Carolina leaders demand answers as Upstate students...
wspa.com
Thursday Forecast: Feb. 9
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville. Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville. Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville. Let's Eat...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Tipsy Taco to open Duncan storefront
Tipsy Taco is growing again. The taco restaurant will open its Duncan storefront on Feb. 10. The eatery at 1550 E. Main St. will offer a variety of:. The restaurant has locations on Woodruff Road, Pelham Road and August Street in Greenville, as well as in Simpsonville, Greer, Clemson and Easley. For more information, visit tipsytaco.net.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Stabbing Search
We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
Comments / 1