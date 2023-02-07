ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivyland, PA

Meet the author: Carla Harris

Carla Harris, author of Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment, is making her way to Bucks County on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 210 Commerce Blvd. in Fairless Hills. Purchase her book and hear her speak about it in person.
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
