All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
Yardley Distillery Introduces Limited Edition Vodka Celebrating the Eagles
A Bucks County distillery has created a colorful new drink that is sure to be a new necessity for football fans this weekend. Nikki DeMentri wrote about the distillery for CBS Philadelphia. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, Yardley Distillery has introduced a limited edition Bleed Green Vodka. The distillery...
Camp NAC hosting Open House & Family Fun Day
On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Newtown Athletic Club’s summer camp, Camp NAC, is hosting its annual Open House & Family Fun Day. This free, family-friendly event is open to members of The Club and the community, and takes place in the NAC Indoor Basketball Gym.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Steel City Brewing to Help Rejuvenate Downtown Coatesville District
The new brewpub, helmed by local chef and restaurateur Phil Ferro, is just one of a few projects to be rolled out over this year and next.
Meet the author: Carla Harris
Carla Harris, author of Lead to Win: How to Be a Powerful, Impactful, Influential Leader in Any Environment, is making her way to Bucks County on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 210 Commerce Blvd. in Fairless Hills. Purchase her book and hear her speak about it in person.
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Titan in the Fashion Industry Ditches Manhattan for Malvern … and Loves It
Malvern’s George Brescia — a celebrity stylist, fashion commentator, and QVC brand ambassador — is a true man about town with very little free time on his hands, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. Brescia has spent more than three decades in the fashion industry....
Upper Merion High School Junior Is a Rising Football Star
An Upper Merion Area High School junior is a rising star in the varsity football world. Cyrus Palladino started playing football in seventh grade and has since earned many accolades and competed across the country. He competed at Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in December, then got invited to the Future...
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Woods Services, UPenn School of Dental Medicine unveil new dental care center
Woods Services, a nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, one of the leading dental schools in the country, cut the ribbon on Penn Dental Medicine at Woods, Mikey Faulkner Dental Care Center last week.
