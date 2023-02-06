Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - As of 2:45 p.m., the collision has been cleared, and the roadway is open, according to the Irmo Fire District. The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. Officials say several injuries occurred during the...
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has released its summer schedule and has announced the return of nonstop flights to Miami. Flights will begin on June 3, 2023, and it is only a seasonal service. Access to book the flight began on February 11, 2023. “American Airlines continues to add...
Furry Friend Friday - Mark
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark is a 2-year-old kitty available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Mark was surrendered to Pawmetto Lifeline just a few days ago because his owner was experiencing some financial hardships and was no longer able to provide for him. She had raised Mark since he was 2 weeks old. It was a heartbreaking decision for her but she only wants the best for sweet Mark.
One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of...
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services, and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources. The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 12. For more information, click the...
Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged, and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships. It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
(AP) - Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17, and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams. Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st...
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
