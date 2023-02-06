COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark is a 2-year-old kitty available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Mark was surrendered to Pawmetto Lifeline just a few days ago because his owner was experiencing some financial hardships and was no longer able to provide for him. She had raised Mark since he was 2 weeks old. It was a heartbreaking decision for her but she only wants the best for sweet Mark.

