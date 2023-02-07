Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Outdoorsman expo and dinner set March 25 in Milton
An outdoorsman expo and dinner will be held from 4 to 8:45 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Eagles Nest Church, 23366 Zion Church Road, Milton. Outdoor rod and gun enthusiasts, as well as campers and boaters, are invited to attend this family-oriented event to meet exhibitors and enjoy a chicken and dumpling dinner, a noted outdoorsman speaker, door prizes and a silent auction.
Cape Gazette
UNICO Rehoboth enjoys Italian movie night
Members of UNICO Rehoboth Area and guests enjoyed the annual Italian movie night Jan. 19 with pizza, salad and popcorn. A segment of “Don Matteo,” regularly featured on RAI Italia TV, with English subtitles, brought laughter and delight to attendees. New District Gov. Sal Ingallina was introduced to...
WMDT.com
‘Chocolate Hour’ program celebrates black history through the richness of art
DOVER, Del. – “Art is our culture,” Dr. Mishoe said. Since 1988, The Dover Chapter of The Links Incorporated has celebrated black history through arts in their annual Chocolate Hour program. “That’s a way that we preserve it is by sharing it with the generation that come. The storytelling,” Immediate Past President Dr. Wilma Mishoe said.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
Cape Gazette
Watercolor show at Nassau Valley Vineyards continues thru Feb. 28
A Nassau Valley Vineyards exhibit showcasing works by award-winning watercolor artists Ruth Ann Kaufman and Joan Fabbri continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visitors can stop by and enjoy a glass of wine while perusing the artwork at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Valentine’s Day is Taco Tuesday at Bethany Blues
If 2022 was the year of the breakup, then Bethany Blues is declaring 2023 the year of the secure relationship that will never let folks down. Blues been in a loyal relationship with its customers for 20 years at the Bethany Beach location and 14 years at the Lewes location.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Cape Gazette
Public leaves feedback on Lewes tree regulations
If those who attended Lewes’ tree workshop Jan. 19 accurately represent Lewes residents, new regulations regarding trees, if adopted, will be welcomed. Most participants were in favor of implementing programs to protect qualifying trees and grow the city’s tree canopy. Tree Ordinance Subcommittee Chair Debra Evalds kicked off...
Cape Gazette
Supported sober living home accepting applications
Christian Grace LLC, a company with supportive living homes for people in recovery from substance abuse, has rooms available for rent in Georgetown. Suitable applicants are people returning from treatment or incarceration, or actively participating in their recovery, attending meetings or an outpatient program, and needing a supportive environment to maintain sobriety.
Cape Gazette
Hockey4Haxton raises $1,000 for Easterseals therapy services
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently marked a 17-year partnership with Hockey4Haxton, an event which raises money for Easterseals therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County. This year, Ike Eisenhour, right, Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc. executive director, presented a $1,000 check to Easterseals Community Relations...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
Cape Gazette
Blue Heron Agility Dogs donates to local police
Blue Heron Agility Dogs of Delaware recently donated $2,000 for the police department in Berlin, Md., to purchase protective equipment for Cpl. Jessica Collins’ canine partner Dock. “BHAD has provided funding for protective dog vests for several local police departments and the Delaware State Police. The club’s goal is...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes two inpatient care providers
Beebe Healthcare recently announced the appointment of two new inpatient care providers, both of whom work at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus and are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for admitted patients. Imtiaz Khokhar, MD, FACP, FHM, is a hospitalist who cares for patients during the processes of admission,...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Judy Mangini Was Considered for a Grammy Award
Judy Sings The Blues’ latest album was inspired by childhood trauma and earned the band a spot on the first-round Grammy ballot. For 10 years, singer-songwriter Judy Mangini has been singing the blues, soulful insights into the human condition. These days, her personal tempo is upbeat. Come Over Here,...
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Cape Gazette
Suzy Hutchison from Sharp Energy named a KSI Champion
As someone who fully believes in KSI’s mission and the abilities of people with disabilities, Suzy Hutchison, a Sharp Energy sales representative, was recently named a KSI Champion. A champion willingly shares experiences with others, and conducts business with a spirit of partnership, always seeking the win-win outcome. Hutchison...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
