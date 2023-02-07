Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
WIS-TV
Missing Richland county child has been found safely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Police say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel. Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
WIS-TV
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
abccolumbia.com
Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs
Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on multiple drug, weapon charges
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road on Feb. 7 after seeing Darby operating a vehicle. The deputy had prior knowledge that his license was suspended. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, Ruff, ran on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle, according...
fox5atlanta.com
3 teens arrested for setting off 'Molotov cocktail' at South Carolina school
LEXINGTON, S.C. - Authorities in Lexington County, South Carolina, arrested and charged three teenagers for setting off a "Molotov cocktail" outside an elementary school late on January 29. Video released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shows the three suspects walking across the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Elementary School...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
cn2.com
One suspect arrested, others still on run after high speed chase in Chester County
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says its looking for three people who are still on the run after a high speed chase. According to the sheriff’s office, around 10:13 PM Wednesday, February 8th deputies were conducting a safety check point in the area of River Road in Fort Lawn.
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ongoing phone scam
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an ongoing phone call scam. A recorded message claiming to be from Verizon is referring to an account issue or authorized addition of a new device and directs listeners to press “2”. The phone service carrier...
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
