Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Richland county child has been found safely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Police say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies searching for truck and diesel fuel stolen from Manning business

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a stolen truck and diesel fuel. Deputies said a 2014 Ram 5500 truck with an SC license plate number P815468 was stolen from a Manning business between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
WIS-TV

Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
CAYCE, SC

