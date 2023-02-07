The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by Tri-County Northwest Regional Corrections Center Executive Director Andrew Larson with a resolution from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) was seeking a resolution with all counties across the state to endorse the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group to revise the funding formula and to Urge Legislature to pass a new significant appropriation for Community Supervision across the state during the 2023 Legislative Session. Larson presented that probation was a form of community supervision under three delivery systems whose current form of funding was outdated, and the funding mechanisms used to fund them created inequalities in service and outcomes. Counties are at a disadvantage because they are not at the table as a state agency; therefore, they must rely on the Department of Corrections (DOC) to include county funding in the governor’s proposed budget. “Minnesota has the lowest percentage of their general f is devoted to Corrections spending, including both prisons and Community Supervision. The reason why that has worked in Minnesota is because there is a very heavy reliance on Community Supervision, also known as Probation or Parole,” Andrew Larson explained. “Unfortunately, what has happened is that all of the funding that the state provides to counties and the Department of Corrections has not kept up with the cost of doing business. I used Tri-County as one example, but in the last ten years, our cost to provide Probation services has increased by approximately 62%. During that same period, the subsidy that we’ve received from the state has only increased by 10%.”

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO