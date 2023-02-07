Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
Coach Saban “Ignored Me Because I’m A White Guy”
That's a new one for sure. A young man from Lester, Alabama. An athlete that is about to play in the Super Bowl in Arizona. His name is Reed Blankenship, and he plays a hybrid safety/cornerback position for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed wanted to be able to add his name...
Brookwood High School Locked Down After Student Brings Gun to Campus
Brookwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators there discovered a student brought a gun to school, Tuscaloosa County School System officials have confirmed. Superintendent Keri Johnson issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. saying the school implemented its lockdown procedures after staff was tipped off that...
Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play
No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Bryant Bank Pledges $50K Donation to West Alabama Food Bank for New Facility Fundraising Campaign
The West Alabama Food Bank received a $50,000 donation from Bryant Bank as a part of their "Imagine West Alabama" fundraising campaign for their new facility in South Tuscaloosa. Representatives from Bryant Bank presented the food bank board of directors with a check before their monthly meeting. According to a...
Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo
One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Exchanges Gunfire with Driver After Chase Ends in Crash
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police Officer exchanged gunfire with a driver early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, said officers were originally called out to pursue a domestic violence suspect late Tuesday night or after midnight Wednesday morning.
UPS Plane Becomes Stuck During Morning Landing at Birmingham International Airport
People waiting on packages from UPS may experience a delay after one of their planes became stuck on the taxiway following landing at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to reports from WBRC in Birmingham, the incident occurred Thursday morning around 5:10 a.m. In the report, airport spokesperson Kim Hunt said...
Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday
Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Former UFC Champion Adds Deontay Wilder to His Hit List
The boxing world is nothing, if not interesting. The heavyweight division is at a standstill as each of its major contenders exchange social media barbs without ever signing a contract to fight. Oleksandr Usyk is currently the heavyweight champion in three of the four major boxing organizations, with Tyson Fury...
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
