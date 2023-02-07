ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play

No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum

The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo

One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former UFC Champion Adds Deontay Wilder to His Hit List

The boxing world is nothing, if not interesting. The heavyweight division is at a standstill as each of its major contenders exchange social media barbs without ever signing a contract to fight. Oleksandr Usyk is currently the heavyweight champion in three of the four major boxing organizations, with Tyson Fury...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Saban Snags Some New Wheels

Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
