Asbury Park, NJ

Music Legend Burt Bacharach's Tribute to Hasbrouck Heights

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Acclaimed composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who penned some of the top pop songs in the 50's through 80’s, died at the age of 94, it was announced Thursday. While many of his songs are classics, people don’t realize that he wrote a song touting Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Bacharach’s “easy listening” pop songs topped the charts and were performed by top performers, including Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Perry Como, Neil Diamond, the Carpenters, Herb Alpert, and Christopher Cross, among others. He found the most success writing for East Orange's Dionne Warwick, including hits “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Walk...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Sea.Hear.Now announces September 2023 music and surf lineup

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is returning to Asbury Park on September 16 and 17, 2023 and is once again bringing a one-of-a-kind celebration of live music, art and surf culture to the city.  The Killers will be headlining Saturday’s show and Foo Fighters will close out Sunday's show and the final weekend of summer.    The last time Foo Fighters played the beach in Asbury Park was in 2012 at Bamboozle.  Other performers on tap include Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, The Beach Boys, Rebelution, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy and more.  Presale tickets for the festival...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ

According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
This Belmar Staple will be featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the...
BELMAR, NJ
Toms River, NJ
