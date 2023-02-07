ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

KREM2

Lt. Governor Bedke: Good times in Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Financially, Idaho is doing just fine, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Knowing this, fourth-generation Idaho cattle rancher and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke remembers the words of his grandfather: "It's not going to be the bad times that put the ranch out of business, it's going to be the good times that put the ranch out of business."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Enjoy The Lake At One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Hikes In Idaho [Video]

This Idaho Hike Is Ranked One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Trails In Idaho. I didn't grow up in Idaho, and I don't like to assume anything, but kids start to enjoy nature at a young age with all the attractive opportunities to get outside. So my wife and I moved here in September of last year, and we haven't had the time to explore more of Idaho, but we are planning on it.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Spokane Events: Feb. 10-12, 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do in Spokane this weekend? Look no further. Multiple fun events are happening across the city this weekend, including Black History Month celebrations, a Shrek Rave, the Quiero Flamenco show and a special ice skating event. You can also pick a place...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho man wins $80K on the Big Spin

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Oldtown's Joe Cramer may not be the first area resident to win money on the Big Spin, however, he does know Lonnie Dahl, who came into the store where he works after he became the game's first winner, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
OLDTOWN, ID
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Lakeland School District voters to decide two levies on March 14

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Voters in the Lakeland Joint School District will be asked to vote March 14 on two school funding measures, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. “We are asking this great community to go to the polls and make decisions on two levies,” Lakeland Superintendent Lisa Arnold said in an informational video on the district’s website, lakeland272.org. “We are not asking for this to be a permanent levy.”
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane resident pleads guilty to stealing more than $50k in COVID-19 funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman pleaded guilty to felony charges for stealing more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Natasha Opsal, age 41, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to her theft of more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. In the spring of 2021, Opsal obtained COVID-19 relief funds through three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for an alleged car detailing business.
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d’Alene Casino opens 'Jingle Contest,' winner will get $5,000

WORLEY, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort is looking for its next marketing jingle and the winner will get $5,000. If you are a Northwest musician, a songwriter, or have a creative bent of any musical style, you can participate in the contest by creating an audio clip or video that includes and ends with the lyrics 'Winning is just the beginning at the Coeur d’Alene Casino!'
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Kootenai County housing market slowing down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Less than two years ago, it seemed everyone wanted to live in Coeur d’Alene. Homes were selling quickly, subject to bidding wars and sometimes purchased without inspections, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com even...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

