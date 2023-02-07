ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nepm.org

Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song

A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nepm.org

Clergy abuse survivors urge Worcester diocese to name alleged abusers

Survivors of clergy abuse said if the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, were to release the names of priests who have been accused of abusing children, it would help more people heal. The diocese reported 173 people have made credible allegations against 54 clergy between 1950 and 2022. The report said...
WORCESTER, MA
nepm.org

HCC Western Mass CORE Program Receives State Grant

The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education recently awarded a Bridges to College grant to Holyoke Community College. The grant will support HCC’s Western Mass CORE program. Founded in 2019, Western Mass CORE works in partnership with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office to provide educational services and resources to incarcerated...
HOLYOKE, MA
nepm.org

The Diva of Berkshire County: Jazz Singer Wanda Houston

Jazz singer Wanda Houston sustained a bi-coastal career for years. Houston has performed on stage with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Patti Austin, Joe Cocker, and even a few shows on Broadway. In 2006, she settled in the Berkshires full-time, and has become such a fixture in the local music...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy