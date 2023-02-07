ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time

“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54. Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium. A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the victim was 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Described as a very shy dog, Suri was found as a stray with puppies that she was taking care of. The puppies have found new homes, and now Suri is looking for a family.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Dosher Foundation ‘Heart to Heart’ event raises more than $21,000

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A recent event by the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation helped to raise a large amount of money. The hospital held its 9th annual Heart to Heart event on February 2nd at the St. James Community Center, raising over $21,000 to benefit Dosher Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy