Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time
“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54. Sheriff’s office identifies body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium. A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the victim was 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WECT
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine, while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
WECT
Pet of the Week: Suri from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suri, an approximately 2-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Described as a very shy dog, Suri was found as a stray with puppies that she was taking care of. The puppies have found new homes, and now Suri is looking for a family.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otter parents introduce new pups to siblings for first time
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after three otter pups were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, three more arrived on January 31st. The Aquarium announced their gender — two boys and one girl — this past weekend. Now, the entire family...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon. The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tables will be set up in the...
Bradford Pear ‘Bounty’ exchanged announced for Wilmington
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year in Wake Forest (March 18), Newton (April 22), Sanford (October 28), and Wilmington (Fall 2023). Bradford Pear Bounty...
bladenonline.com
Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023
The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free annual art exhibit returning to Wilmington, highlighting floral designers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Garden Club’s ‘Art and The Bloom’ is returning to Wilmington this month. The event is being held February 25th (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and 26th (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dosher Foundation ‘Heart to Heart’ event raises more than $21,000
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A recent event by the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation helped to raise a large amount of money. The hospital held its 9th annual Heart to Heart event on February 2nd at the St. James Community Center, raising over $21,000 to benefit Dosher Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
Comments / 0