Montgomery County, KY

k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

State House votes to impeach Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state House voted to impeach a Kentucky prosecutor Thursday. Ronnie Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy was suspended last September. If found guilty, Goldy will be unable to serve as commonwealth attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Mural celebrating CROWN Act unveiled at Lexington market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday afternoon, LexArts dedicated the CROWN Act mural inside the Julietta Market. The CROWN Act is a law that would prohibit raced based hair discrimination. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking a hard look at passing the measure. A Kentucky artist has...
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Special grant helping out Ky. schools amid setbacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19. On top of that, many districts in eastern areas are facing setbacks from the floods and lack of other resources. “Being so far away and separated from things that are...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly. Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington to begin major sewer project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls

Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Foster Care Council - February 10, 2023

Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Girls Can Too! at BCTC. Lamont Doneghy & Abby Tamme - McDonald's Black History Makers of Today.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

