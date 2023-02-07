Read full article on original website
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
WKYT 27
State House votes to impeach Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state House voted to impeach a Kentucky prosecutor Thursday. Ronnie Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy was suspended last September. If found guilty, Goldy will be unable to serve as commonwealth attorney...
WKYT 27
Mural celebrating CROWN Act unveiled at Lexington market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday afternoon, LexArts dedicated the CROWN Act mural inside the Julietta Market. The CROWN Act is a law that would prohibit raced based hair discrimination. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking a hard look at passing the measure. A Kentucky artist has...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
wkyufm.org
Lawsuit filed by eastern county challenges legality of Kentucky's restaurant tax
An eastern Kentucky county has filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking the authority to impose a restaurant tax on prepared food and beverages. Under a state statute, KRS 91A.400, some smaller cities can enact a restaurant tax to help fund local tourism. The lawsuit filed by Perry County Fiscal...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
WKYT 27
Special grant helping out Ky. schools amid setbacks
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts in Kentucky are still working to overcome delays and challenges that came with COVID-19. On top of that, many districts in eastern areas are facing setbacks from the floods and lack of other resources. “Being so far away and separated from things that are...
WKYT 27
State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly. Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
Republican state senators push to keep Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected tornado relief checks
WEST KENTUCKY — Republican senators are pushing to hold Gov. Andy Beshear accountable for misdirected checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Three state lawmakers who represent counties in west Kentucky are sponsoring Senate Bill 99 with the goal of creating oversight for the distribution of relief funds.
WKYT 27
Lexington to begin major sewer project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls
Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints western Kentuckians to state boards
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed three western Kentuckians, including two reappointments, to state boards and commissions. James Knoth of Benton was appointed to the State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He is the principal land surveyor at Knoth Surveying and Design and replaces Christopher Gephart. His term expires Jan. 1, 2027.
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
WKYT 27
Foster Care Council - February 10, 2023
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - More about Girls Can Too! at BCTC. Lamont Doneghy & Abby Tamme - McDonald's Black History Makers of Today. Lamont Doneghy & Abby Tamme - McDonald's Black History Makers of Today. Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Girls Can Too! at BCTC. Updated: Feb....
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
