Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car

MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
CBS New York

Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation. 
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

