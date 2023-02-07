Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
pix11.com
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey
Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
NBC New York
NYC Blanketed in Smoke by 5-Alarm NJ Fire; Arson Investigators Look at Ties to 2 Other Blazes
A massive fire in New Jersey sent smoke billowing over New York City Wednesday morning - and as firefighters reined that one in, a second major blaze broke out down the road. Arson investigators are now looking at both fires, and authorities indicate they're aware a third fire Tuesday night shares some similarities with Wednesday's blazes.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
