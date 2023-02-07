ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear

Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
Right to water: Could 2023 be the year Michigan ends shutoffs?

Nearly a decade since United Nations officials called Detroit water shutoffs a human rights violation, Democratic leaders say this could be the year Michigan enshrines a human right to water into Michigan law. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, with a host of cosponsors, would declare water...
Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession

A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
