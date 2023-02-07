Read full article on original website
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
Man found with ‘suspected narcotics’ after Michigan car chase
Officials say they first started chasing the man on I-69 near Bancroft. The man was driving west in the east lanes 'at a high rate of speed.'
lansingcitypulse.com
Cocaine Bear? In Michigan, it's melatonin bear
Michigan wildlife regulators want to ban placing melatonin in bait piles after allegations that a bear hunter was doing so. Drugs are already banned in bait piles but melatonin is considered a supplement, not a drug. Hunting groups support the ban, saying that allowing sedatives runs counter to the ethical...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
michiganradio.org
Right to water: Could 2023 be the year Michigan ends shutoffs?
Nearly a decade since United Nations officials called Detroit water shutoffs a human rights violation, Democratic leaders say this could be the year Michigan enshrines a human right to water into Michigan law. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, with a host of cosponsors, would declare water...
Deputy’s suspicious death, Jackson YouTuber mourned: Jackson headlines Feb. 4-9
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County deputy’s death has left more questions than answers. MLive reporters this week dug into those suspicious circumstances. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?. Bryan Wickham...
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
michiganradio.org
Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession
A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
