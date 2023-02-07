SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- As part of our Black History Month coverage, we are focusing on a little-known part of that history: a planned Black community in the heart of the Hamptons, a beachfront haven, which in the 1940s began to attract well-to-do African-American families.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, there is now a passionate effort to protect its unique character.Eighty-year-old retired attorney Ed Dudley still lives in the summer home his parents bought in 1953. His father was the first Black United States Ambassador and Manhattan borough president. His mother was a teacher.As a child,...

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO