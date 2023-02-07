Read full article on original website
27east.com
Group of Residents Sues Sag Harbor School District Over Marsden Acquisition
A group of Sag Harbor residents who have been vocal in recent months in their opposition to the district’s plans to purchase land on Marsden Street and eventually develop it... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
27east.com
The Green Catch
Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
27east.com
Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities
New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, ... 10 Feb 2023...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Lease for Quiogue Solar Farm
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week approved a lease agreement with CVE North America Inc. of Delaware, which plans to install a commercial solar power farm on village-owned property... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb 2023...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack Community Association among concerned residents
As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
27east.com
East Hampton Wrestles With Making Accessory Apartments Attractive to Landlords
Convincing more East Hampton homeowners to invest in creating accessory apartments on their properties has proven to be a daunting task for East Hampton Town officials — despite the belief... more. After more than three years of work by engineers and innumerable consultants and back-and-forth wrangling ... by Michael...
27east.com
Community News, February 9
EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the Hamptons” fundraiser in support of veterans will take place in East Hampton from 6 p.m.... more. Three burlap sacks never made it back to the barn. Left by the base of...
27east.com
District 9 First Responders, Suffolk County Sheriffs Battled on the Ice at Buckskill Winter Club Sunday Night
The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ocean rescue members from East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Southampton, hosted the Suffolk County Sheriffs... more. The Hamptons First Responder Charitable Fund is hosting a game between the District 9 First Responders — made up...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
27east.com
First Look at 2023-24 School Year Budget Shows Hampton Bays Coming In Under Tax Cap
While building and department budget construction is still underway, Hampton Bays School Superintendent Lars Clemensen said current projections place the district’s 2023-24 school year budget at or below the state-imposed... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb...
longislandadvance.net
‘Slightly’ buried treasure
It’s not about the money or the glory one might associate with antique finds. Rather, for Bellport-based metal detectorist and local historian Mike Pisano, it’s all about the hunt and finding the story behind each and every item he uncovers. Pisano, 58, is a retired private chef married...
Protecting Long Island's historically Black beach communities
SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- As part of our Black History Month coverage, we are focusing on a little-known part of that history: a planned Black community in the heart of the Hamptons, a beachfront haven, which in the 1940s began to attract well-to-do African-American families.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, there is now a passionate effort to protect its unique character.Eighty-year-old retired attorney Ed Dudley still lives in the summer home his parents bought in 1953. His father was the first Black United States Ambassador and Manhattan borough president. His mother was a teacher.As a child,...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
therealdeal.com
Financier sells Dune Road home for $35M
A financier who lives in Puerto Rico must’ve not felt the need to hang on to a home on Bridgehampton’s storied Dune Road. Parplus Partners founder James Carney sold the oceanfront estate for $35 million, or $6,364 per square foot, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buyer of the property was not disclosed and the address could not immediately be determined for the off-market transaction.
27east.com
His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go
Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
Town board wrap-up: Downtown development, paintball at EPCAL, more
The proposed Suffolk Theater expansion and a new mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue both got preliminary site plan approval from the Town Board Tuesday. The nearly 60-foot tall addition to the rear of the Suffolk will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new green room, dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms. The addition also includes approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 market-rate rental apartments on floors two through five — 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units.
Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze
ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a sailboat bursts into flames, debris flying everywhere, while the owner was on board."I heard a loud boom, explosion, sounded like a bomb," said a witness named Gus, whose yacht was docked nearby. "Boom, echoed off the building. My ears were ringing."He called 911."I came outside. I heard him yelling for help," Gus said.Fire officials say when emergency crews arrived, 44-year old Scott Murray was trapped in the cabin of the boat, underneath debris.He had broken bones...
longisland.com
Mito Asian Fusion Opening Soon in Smith Haven Mall and Babylon
Mito Asian Fusion, the chain of Asian fusion restaurants already in Queens and Yonkers is set to move into the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Deer Park Avenue in Bay Shore. Formerly Monsoon Steak & Sushi in the old Bank of Babylon building at 48 Deer Park Avenue,...
eastendbeacon.com
Water Authority Implements Irrigation Restrictions; Riverhead May Tweak New Code
Two new water conservation measures were implemented by the Suffolk County Water Authority on Feb. 1, mandating odd-even irrigation schedules, prohibiting irrigation in the hottest part of the day, and providing incentives for customers who use water conservation devices. According to the Water Authority, “the need for stronger conservation policies...
27east.com
Get On Board
By now we all know that our beloved bay scallops are in big trouble, dying off and not recovering. The January 26 article in The Sag Harbor Express, “Warming Waters Blamed for Die-Offs,” confirms the cause: stress on the creatures from warming waters caused by climate change. As Al Daniels notes in his “Outdoors” column in the same issue, “Northeast summer water temps are increasing three times faster than the global average.”
