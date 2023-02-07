Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket to remain closed to in-person learning next week
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will remain closed for the next two weeks, according to the district’s acting superintendent. In a letter to parents, acting superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said due to extensive water damage the building sustained students will remain on distance learning through Feb. 17. The district is on winter break the following week.
ABC6.com
Acting Superintendent comments on Winters Elementary being closed
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday, a burst heating coil caused water to pump for ‘multiple hours’ from the third floor, down to the first floor of the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary school in Pawtucket. The acting Superintendent, Lisa Bendetti-Ramzi told ABC 6 News, “it’s...
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
ABC6.com
New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation: Lane closures in New Bedford due to bridge strike
NEWBEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The northbound travel lanes on Route 18 at Elm Street are closed for emergency bridge inspection. The closure on Thursday is due to a bridge strike at this location, according to the Department of Transportation. According to Massachusetts State Police, an excavator became partially dislodged...
Crews respond to water pipe break in New Bedford
Several businesses in the area have been impacted by the flooding water.
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
Turnto10.com
Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A multi-agency effort was underway at Beavertail State Park on Thursday where authorities say a park patron fell from an embankment. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey said the agency received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for a missing person or person in danger.
After nearly 2 years, Providence schools sitting on $120M of American Rescue Plan cash
A special education teacher accused officials of lacking "a sense of urgency" about using the huge pot of federal money.
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
Is more warmth on the way for Southern New England?
As we look ahead to mid- February, typically a time that is cold and snowy in the Northeast, things are looking—you guessed it—mild.
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
Crews were called around 10:15 p.m. to Tumbletown 2 Laundromat on Main Street. The fire chief said in addition to the fire starting in the dryer, six machines were damaged.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich science teacher accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’ put on paid leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich middle school teacher is accused of “inappropriate behavior.”. Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca said Tuesday Adam Scott, a science teacher at Cole Middle School, was placed on paid leave. Ricca said he administration received reports that alleged Scott of engaging in...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
ABC6.com
Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
Missing Pawtucket man located; Silver Alert canceled
Raymond Gosselin, 61, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the area of Pleasant Street, police said.
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
