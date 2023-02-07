ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

ABC6.com

Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket to remain closed to in-person learning next week

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will remain closed for the next two weeks, according to the district’s acting superintendent. In a letter to parents, acting superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said due to extensive water damage the building sustained students will remain on distance learning through Feb. 17. The district is on winter break the following week.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Acting Superintendent comments on Winters Elementary being closed

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday, a burst heating coil caused water to pump for ‘multiple hours’ from the third floor, down to the first floor of the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary school in Pawtucket. The acting Superintendent, Lisa Bendetti-Ramzi told ABC 6 News, “it’s...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A multi-agency effort was underway at Beavertail State Park on Thursday where authorities say a park patron fell from an embankment. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey said the agency received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for a missing person or person in danger.
JAMESTOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
ACUSHNET, MA
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI

