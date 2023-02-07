ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama

The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
SELMA, AL
Praise 93.3

Coach Saban “Ignored Me Because I’m A White Guy”

That's a new one for sure. A young man from Lester, Alabama. An athlete that is about to play in the Super Bowl in Arizona. His name is Reed Blankenship, and he plays a hybrid safety/cornerback position for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed wanted to be able to add his name...
LESTER, AL
Praise 93.3

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Moses Hopson, III Is Black History In The Making

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

YouTube Star’s MrBeast Burger Now Available for Delivery in Tuscaloosa

MrBeast Burger, another celebrity's online-only ghost kitchen, is delivering to patrons in Tuscaloosa now -- and if none of those words make sense, stick with us. For the uninitiated, a ghost kitchen refers to a brand that sets up shop in an already-open brick-and-mortar and delivers food through apps like GrubHub, Waitr or DoorDash without ever creating their own sit-down space. The host restaurant doesn't have to do much to prepare the new offerings for delivery and the ghost restaurant avoids the costly overheard of opening an independent space.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Northport Police Searching for Woman Missing Since Friday

Police in Northport are asking for assistance finding a woman who has been missing for several days. The Police Department shared a post on Facebook Monday saying the woman was last seen three days ago near Northgate Circle in Northport. NPD said the woman is 28-year-old Chiquita Lashell Ward Williams.
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Saban Snags Some New Wheels

Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
