ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The man giving away millions in Michigan

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession

A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Who are the Best Rappers of All Time

Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Finally Paid Off! MI Man Wins $1.5M Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays

Being persistent with his numbers paid off big for this Livingston County man. Playing the lottery often comes with a lot of superstitions for players. Many people play the same numbers over and over, while others only use particular stores and machines to buy their tickets. Staying consistent helped this Livingston County man with the Lotto 47 jackpot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Henry Ford Health expanding in Detroit with new hospital

The Henry Ford Health system is planning to expand with a new hospital in Detroit, as well as a medical research center with Michigan State University. This $2.5 billion investment will also include new housing with at least 500 apartments. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is part of the investment.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki

I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
newyorkbeacon.com

Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away

A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy