FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
michiganradio.org
Report says Detroit could be insulated from possible national recession
A new report from the University of Michigan has found that Detroit could be insulated from a possible national recession. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2022-27 predicts Detroit will see employment levels well above pre-pandemic levels by 2027. Gabriel Ehrlich is the director of Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics where...
fox2detroit.com
Who are the Best Rappers of All Time
Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
Finally Paid Off! MI Man Wins $1.5M Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays
Being persistent with his numbers paid off big for this Livingston County man. Playing the lottery often comes with a lot of superstitions for players. Many people play the same numbers over and over, while others only use particular stores and machines to buy their tickets. Staying consistent helped this Livingston County man with the Lotto 47 jackpot.
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy — but venue says it’s a misunderstanding
The Hamtramck bar has been working out kinks under new ownership
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
Herbology Cannabis opens first Detroit dispensary
Its the third location for the Michigan-based weed brand
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
michiganradio.org
Henry Ford Health expanding in Detroit with new hospital
The Henry Ford Health system is planning to expand with a new hospital in Detroit, as well as a medical research center with Michigan State University. This $2.5 billion investment will also include new housing with at least 500 apartments. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is part of the investment.
wcsx.com
I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki
I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
newyorkbeacon.com
Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away
A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza.
Detroit’s Eartha Kitten is challenging burlesque norms
When she noticed a lack of diversity at local shows, she started producing her own
Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
Photojournalist John Ciolino visited Shep's Barber Shop and shares their story of a remarkable family's history and community legacy.
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit community
a 22-year-old Detroit native uses his passion for cooking and personal experiences to launch a small food catering business. Detroit, MI — The Detroit community has a new small catering business with a soul.
